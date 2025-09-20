Behind The Glitch: Meta CTO Explains The 'Real' Reason Why Their Smart Glasses Demo Failed
Meta’s smart glasses demo failed due to a DDoS-like overload and a race condition bug, explained company CTO Andrew Bosworth.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta on Wednesday introduced three new pairs of smart glasses, including the new Ray-Ban Display that comes with a surface electromyography (sEMG) wristband controller. The tech giant also tried to showcase new products and their features via live demo, which ended up in failure—just like dozens of other tech demo failures we've seen over the years.
In one instance, Ray-Ban Meta glasses refused to honour cooking content creator Jack Mancuso's request. In another demo, the glasses failed to pick up a live WhatsApp video call between Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The executives jokingly shifted the blame over to the "brutal" Wi-Fi, but we now have a more elaborate technical explanation of why multiple demos at the Meta Connect event ended up in failures.
Andrew Bosworth took to his Instagram, taking questions from the users about the new tech and the live demo failures. He explained that the problem wasn't with the Wi-Fi. The first demo failure was due to a mistake in resource management planning, while the other was due to a bug.
Reason why the chef couldn't activate Live AI
Bosworth explained that when the chef had instructed Meta to start Live AI, it activated every Ray-Ban Meta’s Live AI in the building, which was crowded with people. He added that this had not occurred during rehearsal, as there had been fewer devices present at the time. However, this wasn't enough to cause the disruption, Bosworth said.
The second part of the failure involved Meta’s decision to route Live AI traffic to its development server for isolation during the demo. This rerouting affected everyone in the building connected to the access points, including all the headsets.
“So we DDoS’d ourselves, basically, with that demo,” Bosworth said.
Notably, a DDoS or Distributed Denial of Service attack involves a flood of traffic overwhelming a server or service, causing it to slow down or become unavailable. In this instance, Meta’s development server had not been configured to manage the surge of traffic from all the other glasses in the building—it had only been intended to support the demo units.
Reason for the failed WhatsApp video call
Bosworth attributed the failed Ray-Ban Display's WhatsApp call to a newly discovered bug. He explained that the smart glasses’ display had gone to sleep precisely when the call arrived, and when Zuckerberg reactivated the display, the answer notification failed to appear.
The CTO described it as a “race condition” bug, where the outcome depends on the unpredictable timing of multiple processes attempting to access the same resource simultaneously.
Bosworth noted that they had never encountered this bug before and that it was the first time it had surfaced. He added that the issue had since been resolved, though it was an unfortunate moment for such a bug to appear. He emphasised that Meta was well-versed in handling video calls and acknowledged that the team was disappointed by the bug’s emergence during the demo.
Despite the setbacks, Bosworth expressed confidence in the products showcased at the Meta Connect, stating that while he wasn’t pleased with the glitches, he believed in its capabilities and viewed the incident as a demo failure rather than a flaw in the product itself.
