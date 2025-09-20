ETV Bharat / technology

Behind The Glitch: Meta CTO Explains The 'Real' Reason Why Their Smart Glasses Demo Failed

Hyderabad: Meta on Wednesday introduced three new pairs of smart glasses, including the new Ray-Ban Display that comes with a surface electromyography (sEMG) wristband controller. The tech giant also tried to showcase new products and their features via live demo, which ended up in failure—just like dozens of other tech demo failures we've seen over the years.

In one instance, Ray-Ban Meta glasses refused to honour cooking content creator Jack Mancuso's request. In another demo, the glasses failed to pick up a live WhatsApp video call between Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The executives jokingly shifted the blame over to the "brutal" Wi-Fi, but we now have a more elaborate technical explanation of why multiple demos at the Meta Connect event ended up in failures.

Andrew Bosworth took to his Instagram, taking questions from the users about the new tech and the live demo failures. He explained that the problem wasn't with the Wi-Fi. The first demo failure was due to a mistake in resource management planning, while the other was due to a bug.

Reason why the chef couldn't activate Live AI

Bosworth explained that when the chef had instructed Meta to start Live AI, it activated every Ray-Ban Meta’s Live AI in the building, which was crowded with people. He added that this had not occurred during rehearsal, as there had been fewer devices present at the time. However, this wasn't enough to cause the disruption, Bosworth said.