ETV Bharat / technology

Nokia's Ulrich Dropmann Emphasises AI, Spectrum, And Global Standards In India's 6G Drive

India's government has already begun evaluating new spectrum bands for 6G deployment, both at the domestic and global levels. ( Getty Images )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: With the world preparing for the 6G era, India is positioned to play a key role in influencing the future of next-generation connectivity. At the International Bharat 6G Symposium 2025, part of the 9th India Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi, participants included a wide group of industry leaders, researchers and policy makers from around the world who came together to develop a roadmap for 6G innovations and deployments.

Among those global voices was Ulrich Dropmann, Head of External Standardisation Engagement, Nokia, who observed that India's digital service growth will pressure spectrum allocation and efficient use of frequencies to be operative focuses for the journey to 6G. In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, Dropmann contrasted his remarks by presenting Nokia’s vision for a 6G ecosystem, extensive in capacity and powered by AI, that is standardised at a global, regional and local level for regions characterised by both dense urban centres and either remote or rural regions.

Driving 6G through India's digital demands

Dropmann asserted that India's next generation of digitisation—driven by the growth in data consumption and digital public infrastructure, and smartphone growth—is creating exponential demand for high-capacity and low-latency networks. "We see a lot of growth in the demand for services in India, and in order to satisfy that demand, we need more frequencies and more spectrum," Dropmann asserted.

He added that as the world prepares for 6G, the conversation must focus on spectrum efficiency and coverage balance. “When we go to 6G, where we need a better experience, we need more spectrum, with both good capacity and the ability to cover city and rural areas cost-effectively,” he explained.

India's government has already begun evaluating new spectrum bands for 6G deployment, both at the domestic and global levels.

Dropmann stressed that while some bands may emerge within a year, other bands would most likely be assigned on an international agreement in the next three to four years.

AI: The engine driving next-gen networks

One of the prominent themes mentioned in Dropmann's remarks was the transformational nature of artificial intelligence (AI) as a driver for the next generation of wireless systems. “AI has been used for years to manage networks efficiently, predict failures, and optimise performance,” he said. “Now, with advanced AI capabilities, we’re entering a phase where AI can directly influence how radio networks operate.”

He pointed out that AI will not just transform how networks are managed but also drive new types of user experiences and applications, from AI-generated videos and augmented reality (AR) to immersive virtual environments. These applications will demand significantly higher bandwidth and ultra-reliable connectivity, becoming a primary driver of new spectrum requirements.

“Earlier, we were sharing photos; now we’re streaming HD videos. Similarly, AI-generated and AR-based applications will push data demands exponentially higher,” Dropmann said. “AI will be a strong force in driving the need for new capacity in 6G systems.”

The challenge of global 6G standards

Dropmann also touched upon one of the most complex challenges facing the 6G ecosystem, aligning global standards across regions with varying regulatory frameworks. “We’ve had global standards for at least 20 years, and no one wants to go back to a time when your phone stops working as soon as you leave a country,” he said.

Highlighting India’s unique developmental priorities, Dropmann emphasised the importance of ensuring that local needs, such as connecting remote areas in the northeast, are addressed within a globally unified framework. “India has strong priorities for infrastructure development, and those must be satisfied without fragmenting the global standard,” he added.