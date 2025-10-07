ETV Bharat / technology

Nobel Prize 2025 In Physics Awarded To John Clarke, Michel H Devoret, And John M Martinis

Physicists John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis have been honoured with the Nobel Prize in Physics. ( Image Credit: Nobel Prize )

Hyderabad: The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics has been announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. Physicists John Clarke, Michel H Devoret, and John M Martinis have been honoured with the prestigious award for conducting experiments with an electrical circuit, which demonstrated that quantum physics can work on a macroscopic scale—objects that are large enough to be visible to the naked eye, and not just tiny particles.

The three laureates created a special electrical circuit with the help of superconductors—materials that carry electricity with no resistance. In this electric circuit, they showcased two key quantum effects:

Quantum Tunnelling: A particle can move straight through a barrier using the process called tunnelling. This quantum mechanical effect generally becomes negligible when a large number of particles are involved. The experiment conducted by these laureates showcased that even a whole circuit—big enough to hold in one’s hand—could do this.

Energy Quantisation: As quantum theory predicts, the special circuit quantises energy in specific chunks, instead of absorbing or releasing the energy smoothly.

How did they do it?

The superconducting components used in this special circuit were separated by a thin layer of non-conductive material, a setup known as a Josephson junction.

Using this setup, the whole circuit behaved like a single big quantum particle. This macroscopic particle-like system started in a “trapped” state with no voltage, and then tunnelled out of it, as indicated by the appearance of a voltage. This proved the quantum effect.