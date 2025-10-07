Nobel Prize 2025 In Physics Awarded To John Clarke, Michel H Devoret, And John M Martinis
The three Nobel Prize laureates are honoured for demonstrating that quantum physics can work on objects that are visible to the human eye.
Hyderabad: The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics has been announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. Physicists John Clarke, Michel H Devoret, and John M Martinis have been honoured with the prestigious award for conducting experiments with an electrical circuit, which demonstrated that quantum physics can work on a macroscopic scale—objects that are large enough to be visible to the naked eye, and not just tiny particles.
The three laureates created a special electrical circuit with the help of superconductors—materials that carry electricity with no resistance. In this electric circuit, they showcased two key quantum effects:
Quantum Tunnelling: A particle can move straight through a barrier using the process called tunnelling. This quantum mechanical effect generally becomes negligible when a large number of particles are involved. The experiment conducted by these laureates showcased that even a whole circuit—big enough to hold in one’s hand—could do this.
Energy Quantisation: As quantum theory predicts, the special circuit quantises energy in specific chunks, instead of absorbing or releasing the energy smoothly.
How did they do it?
The superconducting components used in this special circuit were separated by a thin layer of non-conductive material, a setup known as a Josephson junction.
Using this setup, the whole circuit behaved like a single big quantum particle. This macroscopic particle-like system started in a “trapped” state with no voltage, and then tunnelled out of it, as indicated by the appearance of a voltage. This proved the quantum effect.
The experiment also showcased that the special circuit absorbed and released energy in fixed amounts, depicting another quantum behaviour.
Why is this experiment significant?
With the help of this experiment, the three laureates proved that quantum effects can be seen in systems that are much larger than atoms. This opens new doors to next-generation quantum technologies, such as quantum computers, quantum sensors, and quantum cryptography.
About the Nobel Prize laureates and the Prize amount
John Clarke is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, US. He was born in 1942 in Cambridge, UK. Clarke completed his PhD in 1968 from the University of Cambridge, UK.
Michel H Devoret is a professor at Yale University, New Haven, CT and the University of California, Santa Barbara, US. He was born in 1953 in Paris, France. Devoret completed his PhD in 1982 from Paris-Sud University, France.
John M Martinis is a professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, US. He was born in 1958 and completed his PhD in 1987 from the University of California, Berkeley, US.
The three Nobel Prize laureates will be awarded 11 million Swedish kronor (around Rs 10 crore) equally.