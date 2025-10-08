Nobel Prize 2025 In Chemistry Awarded To Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M Yaghi
The three Nobel Prize laureates are honoured for the development of metal-organic frameworks.
Hyderabad: The 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. Chemists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M Yaghi have been honoured with the prestigious award for the development of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).
The three laureates have created molecular constructions with large spaces through which gases and other chemicals can flow. These molecular constructions are called metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).
MOFs are man-made materials built from a combination of metal ions like copper, zinc, or iron, and organic molecules — carbon-based compounds that act as connectors. These components enable the formation of a crystal-like structure with lots of tiny pores or spaces, allowing the material to trap gases or store chemicals. MOFs can also catalyse chemical reactions or conduct electricity.
Why are MOFs useful?
With the help of MOFs, the following problems can be solved:
- Harvest water from desert air.
- Capture carbon dioxide (CO2) to fight climate change.
- Store harmful gases safely.
- Clean water by removing pollutants
- Catalyse chemical reactions
- Conduct electricity
The invention from the three laureates laid a new way for building materials that can be customised to tackle environmental and technological challenges in the future.
How did it start?
In 1989, Richard Robson began testing the inherent properties of atoms in a new way. He tried combining copper ions with a special molecule, which formed a crystal with lots of space inside — but it was unstable.
However, between 1992 and 2003, Susumu Kitagawa and Omar Yaghi provided this building method with a firm foundation. Both chemists made a series of revolutionary discoveries independently.
Kitagawa demonstrated that gases could move in and out of these structures, and Yaghi made them stronger and customisable.
About the Nobel Prize laureates and Prize amount
Susumu Kitagawa is a professor at Kyoto University, Japan. He was born in 1951 in Kyoto, Japan and completed his PhD in 1979 from Kyoto University.
Richard Robson is a professor at the University of Melbourne, Australia. He was born in 1937 in Glusburn, UK, and completed his PhD in 1962 from the University of Oxford, UK.
Omar M Yaghi is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, US. He was born in 1965 in Amman, Jordan, and completed his PhD in 1990 from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, US.
All three Nobel Prize laureates have been awarded 11 million Swedish kronor (around Rs 10 crore), which will be shared equally.