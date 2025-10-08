ETV Bharat / technology

Nobel Prize 2025 In Chemistry Awarded To Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M Yaghi

Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M Yaghi have been honoured with Nobel Prize In Chemistry ( Image Credit: Nobel Prize )

Hyderabad: The 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. Chemists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M Yaghi have been honoured with the prestigious award for the development of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).

The three laureates have created molecular constructions with large spaces through which gases and other chemicals can flow. These molecular constructions are called metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).

MOFs are man-made materials built from a combination of metal ions like copper, zinc, or iron, and organic molecules — carbon-based compounds that act as connectors. These components enable the formation of a crystal-like structure with lots of tiny pores or spaces, allowing the material to trap gases or store chemicals. MOFs can also catalyse chemical reactions or conduct electricity.

Why are MOFs useful?

With the help of MOFs, the following problems can be solved:

Harvest water from desert air.

Capture carbon dioxide (CO2) to fight climate change.

Store harmful gases safely.

Clean water by removing pollutants

Catalyse chemical reactions

Conduct electricity

The invention from the three laureates laid a new way for building materials that can be customised to tackle environmental and technological challenges in the future.