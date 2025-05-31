Say Goodbye to Cropping! Instagram Finally Supports 3:4 Aspect Ratio Photos

Hyderabad: Instagram is finally rolling out support for 3:4 aspect ratio photos. This will allow users to upload pictures on the platform without having to crop them, thus protecting the original intended composition of the scene in the image.

Notably, Instagram previously offered support for 1:1 (square) and 4:5 aspect ratios while smartphones click 3:4 pictures. A lot of people set the aspect ratio to 9:16 to get a full-screen view, but that is basically a cropped version of the 3:4 format to fill the smartphone screen. The difference in smartphones' regular aspect ratio and Instagram's support required users to crop their pictures within the application before they could upload them to the platform.

With new aspect ratio support, smartphone images will not need cropping (Image Credits: Instagram)

The cropping, sometimes harmless, often results in lost details and even ends up ruining the composition of the picture. Now, it is finally set to be changed. In a post on Threads, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the new change.

"Instagram now supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos – the format that almost every phone camera defaults to," Mosseri said. "From now on, if you upload a 3:4 image, it’ll now appear just exactly as you shot it."

Instagram's creator broadcast channel also announced the new change, confirming support for the 3:4 aspect ratio for both carousel posts and single-image uploads. It also posted an example, showcasing a smartphone picture cropped to fit the platform's supported aspect ratio on the Instagram feed alongside another view of the uncropped 3:4 image, which appears taller and includes more information.

Last month, Instagram launched a standalone video editing application, called Edits. The new app, aimed at creators, comes with an AI-powered suite of creative tools, which not only include editing tools but also allow users to capture high-quality videos with control over resolution, frame rate, and dynamic range. The tools also include keyframing, automatic captions, and AI Image Animation alongside other effects.

Notably, the Edits app exports videos without any watermarks and can be used to edit videos for both Meta and non-Meta applications. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices and competes with VN, InShot, CapCut, Veed, Story Studio by Snapchat, and more.