No Alternative to Humans in Space: Gaganyaan Mission To Benefit From Axiom-4 Experience, Says Expert

Hyderabad: Despite the advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic space tools, there’s no substitute for human presence in space missions, says R Umamaheswaran, former Director of ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC).

Speaking to ETV Bharat during his recent visit to Hyderabad, the veteran scientist emphasised that India’s Gaganyaan mission is a vital step toward asserting the country’s position in global space leadership.

India’s maiden astronaut Subhanshu Shukla is set to participate in the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). This 14-day mission, with a cost of Rs 550 crore, is not just symbolic but a critical precursor to the 2027 Gaganyaan manned mission.

A Preparatory Step for Gaganyaan

“This mission is not expensive when compared to the immense benefits it brings. It serves as a rehearsal for Gaganyaan. It equips Subhanshu with firsthand experience of real space conditions, such as adapting to weightlessness, managing spacecraft systems and facing communication blackouts during re-entry,” said Umamaheswaran.

He noted that the decision to collaborate with US-based Axiom Space was driven by longstanding mutual cooperation between ISRO and NASA. “This isn’t a sudden move. Discussions for such preparatory missions have been on the table for years. Ultimately, it was the US that came forward,” he said.

Learning to Fly in Zero Gravity

While the Axiom-4 mission and Gaganyaan differ in terms of hardware and suits, the Indian astronaut will adapt to changes such as different glove grips and spacecraft display systems. These seemingly small adjustments are crucial to ensure comfort and control during flight.

Subhanshu is also expected to perform yoga in orbit, explore object manipulation in zero gravity, and handle real-time system checks, skills that will directly contribute to his Gaganyaan training.

Why India Needs Human Spaceflight Now

“Since 1961, humans have travelled and lived in space. For India, the time is now,” asserted Umamaheswaran. “If we wish to be globally respected, we must demonstrate strength in science and technology. Space power is key to geopolitical influence. Like our presence in Antarctica adds to our voice there, our ability to send humans to space gives weight to our stand in international forums.”

As chairman of the UN Committee for Peaceful Use of Outer Space, he observed that India's arguments are increasingly heard because of its technological capabilities.