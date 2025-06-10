No Alternative to Humans in Space: Gaganyaan Mission To Benefit From Axiom-4 Experience, Says Expert

Hyderabad: Despite the advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic space tools, there’s no substitute for human presence in space missions, says R Umamaheswaran, former Director of ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC).
Speaking to ETV Bharat during his recent visit to Hyderabad, the veteran scientist emphasised that India’s Gaganyaan mission is a vital step toward asserting the country’s position in global space leadership.
India’s maiden astronaut Subhanshu Shukla is set to participate in the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). This 14-day mission, with a cost of Rs 550 crore, is not just symbolic but a critical precursor to the 2027 Gaganyaan manned mission.
A Preparatory Step for Gaganyaan
“This mission is not expensive when compared to the immense benefits it brings. It serves as a rehearsal for Gaganyaan. It equips Subhanshu with firsthand experience of real space conditions, such as adapting to weightlessness, managing spacecraft systems and facing communication blackouts during re-entry,” said Umamaheswaran.
He noted that the decision to collaborate with US-based Axiom Space was driven by longstanding mutual cooperation between ISRO and NASA. “This isn’t a sudden move. Discussions for such preparatory missions have been on the table for years. Ultimately, it was the US that came forward,” he said.
Learning to Fly in Zero Gravity
While the Axiom-4 mission and Gaganyaan differ in terms of hardware and suits, the Indian astronaut will adapt to changes such as different glove grips and spacecraft display systems. These seemingly small adjustments are crucial to ensure comfort and control during flight.
Subhanshu is also expected to perform yoga in orbit, explore object manipulation in zero gravity, and handle real-time system checks, skills that will directly contribute to his Gaganyaan training.
Why India Needs Human Spaceflight Now
“Since 1961, humans have travelled and lived in space. For India, the time is now,” asserted Umamaheswaran. “If we wish to be globally respected, we must demonstrate strength in science and technology. Space power is key to geopolitical influence. Like our presence in Antarctica adds to our voice there, our ability to send humans to space gives weight to our stand in international forums.”
As chairman of the UN Committee for Peaceful Use of Outer Space, he observed that India's arguments are increasingly heard because of its technological capabilities.
Robots Can Assist, Not Replace
“AI and robots can help, but they cannot replace human decision-making, instinct or curiosity. Machines don’t possess the desire to explore, take risks, or question the unknown. These traits are uniquely human and essential for progress in space,” he said.
Gaganyaan Astronauts: Trained and Ready
The selection for Gaganyaan began with screening over 60 Air Force test pilots. Candidates underwent multiple rounds of physical, psychological and technical evaluations. The final four were sent to Russia for initial training, followed by extensive homegrown training with simulators, 3D modules and special courses designed with the Indian Institute of Science.
“Though Gaganyaan is designed for a 3-day mission, we trained our astronauts for 7 days in orbit,” he added.
Safety and Future Scope
“Space travel today is safer than road travel. Risks exist mainly during launch and re-entry. Once in orbit, the environment is extremely secure. Yet, we prepare astronauts for every scenario,” he said
He confirmed that the Vyomamitra humanoid robot, equipped with facial expressions and voice communication, will be sent on an unmanned test flight later this year. Its job will be to monitor environmental parameters and simulate basic human responses.
Women Astronauts: When, Not If
“Women test pilots were not available when we began selection. Now that women are entering fighter pilot roles, it’s only a matter of time before they become astronauts. Gaganyaan will not discriminate based on gender,” he added
A Legacy Beyond Launchpads
Having served ISRO for over 35 years, from GSLV Project Director to ISRO Scientific Secretary, Umamaheswaran now heads Launch Vehicle Systems at Ananth Technologies in Thiruvananthapuram. His insights continue to shape India’s space ambitions, proving that while machines may power rockets, it is the human spirit that drives space exploration forward.