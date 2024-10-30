NIXI Expands With New Delhi Hub, Launches Initiatives For Secure And Accessible Internet

New Delhi: The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its new office at the World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi. The launch was attended by several prominent officials, including Sh. S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Chairman of NIXI, along with MeitY Additional Secretary Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Joint Secretary Shri Sushil Pal, and Joint Secretary and Financial Adviser Shri Rajesh Singh. This event highlights NIXI’s commitment to bolstering India’s digital infrastructure and advancing its role in global internet development.

During the inauguration, Secretary Sh. S Krishnan unveiled a series of digital initiatives by NIXI, designed to enhance internet security and promote an inclusive internet for all Indians. One notable initiative is a Festive Offer for .in Accredited Registrars, aimed at increasing the adoption of the .in domain among users in the country. Sh. Krishnan emphasised NIXI’s crucial role not only in strengthening India’s internet ecosystem but also in positioning India on the global digital map. “NIXI’s responsibilities are evolving, and we are set to make a significant impact in this field,” he noted.

CSR Impact Report FY 23-24: Expanding Digital Literacy and Accessibility

The inauguration event also saw the launch of NIXI’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Impact Report for the financial year 2023-24. The report showcases NIXI’s achievements in promoting digital literacy, expanding internet accessibility, and supporting community development initiatives. By outlining NIXI’s future objectives, the report reaffirms its dedication to supporting India’s digital economy and social empowerment goals. The CSR efforts are part of NIXI’s broader mission to bridge the digital divide, equipping underserved communities with digital skills and access.

Partnership with TCIL for Strengthening Internet Security

A highlight of the event was the signing of a strategic agreement between NIXI and Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL), focused on launching NIXI’s SSL Certificate Authority (SSL CA). This partnership is set to boost internet security across India by offering trusted SSL certification services, which are crucial for secure online transactions and building user trust in digital platforms. The new SSL certification service will serve as a cornerstone for secure online communications, fostering a safer digital environment.

Dr. Devesh Tyagi, CEO of NIXI, expressed optimism about NIXI’s future targets, stating, “We have already registered 4.1 million domains and are aiming for 5 million, which is a landmark goal. Additionally, our 77 exchange points across the nation have been instrumental in keeping data within the country.” He also hinted at new plans to expand these exchange points, which will further enhance data sovereignty and internet efficiency in India.

These initiatives mark a transformative phase for NIXI as it continues to build a secure and inclusive internet ecosystem for India. By fostering collaborations like the one with TCIL and supporting local internet exchange points, NIXI aims to reinforce India’s digital independence and enhance accessibility for all.