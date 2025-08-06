ETV Bharat / technology

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Japanese automaker Nissan has launched the dark edition of the Nissan Magnite in India. It is dubbed the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition. The vehicle starts at Rs 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and comes with an all-black theme. Based on the N-Connecta variant, it comes with all four powertrain options and features black elements on both the outside and inside.

Interested customers can book the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition by visiting the nearest authorised Nissan Motor India dealerships or via the company's official website for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The word 'Kuro' is a Japanese word, which means Black. Apart from the launch of the Kuro Edition, the company also introduced a brand new colour, Metallic Grey, to the Magnite line-up, to celebrate the achievement of a 5-star GNCAP rating for the model.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: Prices Powertrain Transmission Price (ex-showroom) B4D 1.0L NA Petrol 5-speed manual (MT) Rs 8.30 lakh B4D 1.0L NA EZ-Shift Petrol 5-speed AMT Rs 8.85 lakh HRA0 1.0L Turbo Petrol 5-speed manual (MT) Rs 9.71 lakh HRA0 1.0L Turbo X-Tronic CVT Petrol CVT Rs 10.86 lakh

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: What's new?

The newly launched Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition remains structurally and mechanically the same. Under the Kuro Edition, the Nissan Magnite features certain cosmetic changes, which include Signature black LED headlights with Lightsaber Turn Indicator, Kuro badging, a Piano Black Front Grille, Resin Black Front and Rear Skid Plates, Gloss Black Roof Rails, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, and black door handles.

The interior of the vehicle boasts a Midnight Themed Dashboard, Piano Black Finished Gear Shift Garnish, Piano Black Finished Steering Insert, Sun Visors, and Door Trims. In terms of features, the car comes with features, such as a Sable Black Wireless Charger as standard and a Stealth Dash Cam as an accessory.