Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Japanese automaker Nissan has launched the dark edition of the Nissan Magnite in India. It is dubbed the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition. The vehicle starts at Rs 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and comes with an all-black theme. Based on the N-Connecta variant, it comes with all four powertrain options and features black elements on both the outside and inside.
Interested customers can book the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition by visiting the nearest authorised Nissan Motor India dealerships or via the company's official website for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The word 'Kuro' is a Japanese word, which means Black. Apart from the launch of the Kuro Edition, the company also introduced a brand new colour, Metallic Grey, to the Magnite line-up, to celebrate the achievement of a 5-star GNCAP rating for the model.
|Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: Prices
|Powertrain
|Transmission
|Price (ex-showroom)
|B4D 1.0L NA Petrol
|5-speed manual (MT)
|Rs 8.30 lakh
|B4D 1.0L NA EZ-Shift Petrol
|5-speed AMT
|Rs 8.85 lakh
|HRA0 1.0L Turbo Petrol
|5-speed manual (MT)
|Rs 9.71 lakh
|HRA0 1.0L Turbo X-Tronic CVT Petrol
|CVT
|Rs 10.86 lakh
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: What's new?
The newly launched Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition remains structurally and mechanically the same. Under the Kuro Edition, the Nissan Magnite features certain cosmetic changes, which include Signature black LED headlights with Lightsaber Turn Indicator, Kuro badging, a Piano Black Front Grille, Resin Black Front and Rear Skid Plates, Gloss Black Roof Rails, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, and black door handles.
The interior of the vehicle boasts a Midnight Themed Dashboard, Piano Black Finished Gear Shift Garnish, Piano Black Finished Steering Insert, Sun Visors, and Door Trims. In terms of features, the car comes with features, such as a Sable Black Wireless Charger as standard and a Stealth Dash Cam as an accessory.
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: Features
As the Magnite Kuro Edition is based on the N-Connecta variant, it comes with all its features as well. It is equipped with Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Engine Start with Push Button Start/Stop, and much more.
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: Specifications
The Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition is available in four engine options, which include a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options, while the 1.0L turbo petrol engine comes mated with a 5-speed manual transmission and CVT options.
From the darkest place in India emerges a presence unlike any other.— Nissan India (@Nissan_India) August 6, 2025
Defined by design. Ruled by darkness.
The boldest black is here.
Presenting the New Nissan Magnite Kuro.#MagniteKuro #BlackInsideOut #BoldInsideOut #TheBoldestBlack #NissanMagnite #DefyOrdinary pic.twitter.com/XSOmuz90gW
The 1.0L NA petrol engine with manual transmission generates a peak power output of 71 bhp @ 6,250 rpm and peak torque of 96 Nm @ 3,400 - 3,600 rpm. The AMT version of the engine produces a peak power output of 71 bhp @ 6,250 rpm and peak torque of 96 Nm @ 3,400-3,600 rpm.
Meanwhile, the 1.0L turbo engine mated with the manual transmission produces a peak power output of 98.6 bhp @ 5,000 rpm and peak torque of 160 Nm @ 2,800-3,600 rpm, and the CVT variant of the engine generates a peak power output of 98.6 bhp @ 5,000 rpm and peak torque of 152 Nm @ 2,200-4,400 rpm.