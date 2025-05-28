'Nissan Is Not Leaving India': Company Announces Magnite CNG, Starting At Rs 6.89 lakh

Hyderabad: Nissan Motor India has dismissed speculation about its exit from the country, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the Indian market. During a virtual media roundtable, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, refuted the rumours and stressed that the brand is here to stay, with plans to expand its portfolio and presence in the country. The executive also announced future plans of the company, as well as CNG variants of Magnite and a standalone CNG kit.

Vatsa implied that Nissan Global restructuring has no impact on the company's India operations. "Nissan is here to reassure, recommit, and reinforce that we are here to stay," Vatsa said. "Our commitment to this market remains strong."

The executive clarified that they have only changed the shareholding of their factory, which doesn't affect anything. Everything from production and export plans to suppliers and jobs is secured and growing, he added.

"Nissan projects a domestic volume of 1 lakh units and export volume of 1 lakh units for FY26-27, from the same factory," Vatsa said, adding that the automaker remains committed to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, pledging to continue manufacturing in the country for both domestic and global markets.

Nissan Magnite CNG

A significant milestone for Nissan's India operations comes from its Magnite model, which has achieved 2 lakh sales, with 1.5 lakh units sold domestically and 50,000 exported. The company is now introducing a CNG model of the car along with a CNG kit.

Starting June 1, 2025, customers will be able to purchase the Magnite CNG variant at Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom), which includes the kit. It will have a total of six variants, starting with the base Visia model with a manual transmission and the Tekna Plus model sitting at the top. Nissan has not revealed the mileage of the CNG variant, but has assured that it will be "extremely fuel efficient", even surpassing some of its rivals.

The CNG kit alone costs Rs 75,000. Nissan assures that the installation will be handled by government-approved technicians across 65+ display locations. The kit comes with a standard cylinder that can accommodate up to 12kg of CNG. Nissan Motors India MD has assured that the servicing for the CNG kit and the CNG Magnite will be provided by authorised dealers.

When asked why Nissan is embracing CNG instead of making an EV, Vatsa said that consumer preference still aligns with ICE and CNG models, while only a fraction is going for EV or Hybrid models. "The demand for CNG is rising, and Nissan is responding to customer preferences," he added, highlighting that even the government is focusing on CNG adoption with plans to expand the current strength of CNG stations in the country.

"In response to shifting consumer preferences, Nissan is launching government-approved CNG kits for the Magnite, available in NCR, Haryana, UP, Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka," Vatsa said.

Additionally, Nissan reiterated its commitment to fulfilling the previously announced product roadmap, which includes three upcoming SUVs: