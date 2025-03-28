Nissan Announces To Launch 5-Seater C-SUV And An All-New 7-Seater B-MPV In India

Hyderabad: Nissan has announced that it will launch two new vehicles in India. One of them will be a seven-seater MPV based on the CMF-A platform, and the other one will be a five-seater C-segment SUV based on the CMF-B platform. The company uses the CMF-A platform in the Renault Triber, whereas the CMF-B platform is used in the Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and Renault Captur in India. Currently, the Japanese automaker has only the Nissan Magnite and X-Trail models in India, making the upcoming vehicles an important addition to the brand's lineup in the country.

Upcoming Nissan SUV

The upcoming C-segment Nissan SUV will be based on the CMF-B platform, which was used in the Renault Duster as well. Notably, the brand's upcoming SUV will be placed in a highly competitive segment which is dominated by SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and others in India.

According to the teaser image, the upcoming SUV is expected to have a body design with similar proportions seen on the latest Renault Duster launched globally. It would feature a muscular bonnet and a flat front fascia, which would be complemented by a classy grille with Nissan badging and inverted L-shaped DRLs on each side. Moreover, the SUV is also expected to boast a unique design for the front bumper with silver elements on the lower side.

Upcoming Nissan MPV

Apart from the SUV, the Japanese car manufacturer will also launch a new 7-seater MPV in India. The vehicle will be based on the CMF-A platform found on the Renault Triber. As per the image, the upcoming MPV could come with a sporty design. The MPV is expected to have big headlights with DRLs on each side of the massive grille. Moreover, the bumper would also have a new design with C-shaped silver plates on the lower side.