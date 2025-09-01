NISAR Satellite Is Ready To Monitor Earth, Radar Images To Arrive In Coming Weeks: Says NASA

Hyderabad: NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) Earth-observation satellite is on schedule to start science operations this fall. The joint mission, developed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was launched aboard ISRO's GSLV-F16 on July 30, 2025, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC-SHAR) on India’s southeastern coast.

The satellite deployed its 39-foot (12-metre) radar antenna reflector on August 15, following which the engineers powered on the satellite’s L-band and S-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) systems. The radar payload has passed all of the preliminary checks performed by NASA and ISRO mission teams to ensure they are operating normally. The mission began raising the satellite to its operational orbit, 747 kilometres (mean altitude) on August 26, 2025.

The mission team anticipates having science-quality radar images in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the full science operations have been scheduled to begin about 90 days after the July 30 launch.

The NISAR mission is the first to carry dual SAR systems, which will operate day and night, through clouds and precipitation:

L-band radar (24 cm wavelength) can penetrate forest canopies to monitor soil moisture, biomass, and land/ice movement.

S-band radar (10 cm wavelength) can detect finer vegetation, agriculture, grasslands, and snow moisture.

Once operational, NISAR will be able to track movement of Earth’s ice and land surfaces twice every 12 days in all weather conditions in unprecedented detail, capturing changes in the planet’s forests, frozen surfaces, major infrastructure, and crust down to fractions of an inch.

The fully polarimetric and interferometric data captured by the satellite will be used to help scientists and authorities monitor major infrastructure and agricultural fields, refine understanding of natural hazards like landslides and earthquakes, and help prepare for and respond to disasters like hurricanes, floods, and volcanic eruptions.