NISAR Mission: NASA-ISRO's Game-Changing Earth Satellite Set For July Launch From India

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: NASA and ISRO are working on a mission to launch a state-of-the-art Earth observation satellite, NISAR, next month from India. NISAR, which stands for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar, is an ambitious $1.5 billion project that has been in development for over ten years and is considered one of the largest collaborative scientific endeavours between India and the USA.
NISAR will launch in July 2025, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. NISAR will carry the world's most advanced radar imaging system for measuring the Earth's dynamic surface. It is not only about the advanced technology, but it also promises to provide valuable information related to wide-ranging issues impacting us all, from farming and flooded areas to forest cover and climate change.
What is NISAR, and why does it matter?
The NISAR satellite will weigh almost three tonnes with a large 12-metre radar antenna. It will have the capacity to scan the Earth with remarkable accuracy. The radar will detect movements of a few centimetres of the Earth's surface even during cloud cover, storms, and without light.
That’s a big leap forward compared to current satellites that depend on reflected sunlight to “see” the ground, making them nearly blind at night or in overcast and rainy weather. In a world dealing with more frequent natural disasters and rapidly shifting environmental patterns, NISAR could become the go-to eye in the sky for scientists, governments, emergency services, and farmers alike.
“NISAR is not just a satellite; it’s a real-time planet watcher. It will give us data when we need it the most, during floods, landslides, earthquakes, or when farmers are trying to decide when to water their fields,” said an ISRO official involved in the mission.
The technology behind NISAR: Seeing the unseen
The heart of NISAR lies in synthetic aperture radar (SAR), a military-derived technology dating back to the 1950s. Unlike optical imaging systems that passively capture sunlight bouncing off the Earth, SAR actively sends radar waves to the ground and captures their echoes, like shining a flashlight in a dark room.
The result: crystal-clear images through clouds, smoke, thick forests, and even at night.
What makes NISAR especially powerful is its use of dual-frequency SAR, one provided by NASA (L-band) and the other by ISRO (S-band). This combination enables it to capture different kinds of data simultaneously, offering unparalleled detail on a wide range of natural and manmade phenomena.
“We’ll be able to track ground movements before earthquakes, identify regions at risk of landslides, and measure how much carbon is stored in forests,” explained a senior NASA scientist.
Real-time insights for disaster response
One of NISAR’s most important roles will be in disaster management. Earthquakes, floods, and landslides often strike without warning. NISAR’s radar can detect even tiny deformations in the Earth’s crust, allowing scientists to monitor active fault lines and unstable mountain slopes. Post-disaster, its high-resolution imaging will help emergency teams assess the damage quickly and plan rescue efforts more effectively.
During monsoons or cyclones, when clouds make optical satellites useless, NISAR’s all-weather capability ensures that regions hit by floods or landslides can still be mapped and assessed within hours.
Mapping the lungs of the Earth
NISAR’s ability to penetrate vegetation also makes it a powerful tool for monitoring forests and wetlands. The satellite will track changes in biomass, helping scientists estimate how much carbon is being stored or released—crucial for understanding climate change and meeting global emissions targets.
For regions like the Amazon, Congo Basin, or India’s Western Ghats, NISAR will help track illegal deforestation, assess biodiversity loss, and understand how natural ecosystems are responding to global warming.
“This will be a major step in tracking the planet’s ‘green cover’ in real time,” said an ecologist from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.
Revolutionising farming and food security
For farmers, especially in countries like India where agriculture remains vulnerable to climate shifts, NISAR could become a game-changer. It can measure soil moisture, monitor crop patterns, and even detect early signs of drought or water stress, regardless of cloud cover or time of day.
Such timely insights can help improve crop planning, irrigation schedules, and even government schemes like crop insurance and disaster compensation. India’s Ministry of Agriculture has already expressed interest in integrating NISAR’s data into national farm advisories.
Keeping watch over ice, seas, and cities
Beyond forests and farms, NISAR’s radar will scan the Arctic and Antarctic, tracking the movement of glaciers and ice sheets. This is crucial for understanding sea-level rise, a growing threat to coastal cities worldwide.
The satellite will also monitor coastal erosion, track oil spills, and survey urban sprawl, all of which are increasingly important in a rapidly urbanising and warming world.
Open data, global impact
In a significant step for global science collaboration, all of NISAR’s data will be made freely available to researchers, government agencies, universities, and even startups. The satellite will map nearly the entire land and ice surface of the planet every 12 days, offering more frequent and detailed coverage than older satellites like Sentinel-1.
This regular, high-resolution data stream is expected to feed into everything from climate models and biodiversity mapping to urban planning and disaster forecasts.
“We’re not just launching a satellite, we’re launching a global library of Earth’s movements,” said a scientist from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which led the radar development.
|NISAR: Key Aspects
|Launch Site
|Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, India
|Launch Date
|Scheduled for July 2025
|Weight
|2,800 kg
|Radar Technology
|Dual-frequency SAR (L-band by NASA, S-band by ISRO)
|Coverage
|Global; revisits every 12 days
|Applications
|Climate monitoring, disaster response, agriculture, forest mapping, urban development, glacier tracking
|Data Policy
|Open and free access to global users
A decade in the making, a decade ahead in capability
The journey to NISAR has been long and collaborative. Engineers, scientists, and technicians from NASA and ISRO have worked closely for over ten years, jointly developing payloads, testing antennas, integrating systems, and training personnel.
The satellite was assembled at NASA's JPL and shipped to India earlier this year. Final launch integration is now underway at Sriharikota.
Once in orbit, NISAR will be placed in a sun-synchronous orbit around 747 km above Earth and will begin operations after a brief calibration phase. The mission is expected to last at least three years, though many expect the satellite’s components to function well beyond that.
The successful launch and operation of NISAR will mark a new high in India-US space cooperation, building on a growing strategic partnership in science, climate resilience, and technology innovation.
As Earth faces complex, urgent challenges, from climate extremes and biodiversity loss to water scarcity and food insecurity, NISAR could well become one of the most powerful tools in the global toolkit to understand and adapt to our changing planet.