ETV Bharat / technology

NISAR Mission: NASA-ISRO's Game-Changing Earth Satellite Set For July Launch From India

This artist’s concept depicts the NISAR satellite in orbit over central and Northern California ( Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: NASA and ISRO are working on a mission to launch a state-of-the-art Earth observation satellite, NISAR, next month from India. NISAR, which stands for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar, is an ambitious $1.5 billion project that has been in development for over ten years and is considered one of the largest collaborative scientific endeavours between India and the USA.

NISAR will launch in July 2025, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. NISAR will carry the world's most advanced radar imaging system for measuring the Earth's dynamic surface. It is not only about the advanced technology, but it also promises to provide valuable information related to wide-ranging issues impacting us all, from farming and flooded areas to forest cover and climate change.

What is NISAR, and why does it matter?

The NISAR satellite will weigh almost three tonnes with a large 12-metre radar antenna. It will have the capacity to scan the Earth with remarkable accuracy. The radar will detect movements of a few centimetres of the Earth's surface even during cloud cover, storms, and without light.

That’s a big leap forward compared to current satellites that depend on reflected sunlight to “see” the ground, making them nearly blind at night or in overcast and rainy weather. In a world dealing with more frequent natural disasters and rapidly shifting environmental patterns, NISAR could become the go-to eye in the sky for scientists, governments, emergency services, and farmers alike.

“NISAR is not just a satellite; it’s a real-time planet watcher. It will give us data when we need it the most, during floods, landslides, earthquakes, or when farmers are trying to decide when to water their fields,” said an ISRO official involved in the mission.

The technology behind NISAR: Seeing the unseen

The heart of NISAR lies in synthetic aperture radar (SAR), a military-derived technology dating back to the 1950s. Unlike optical imaging systems that passively capture sunlight bouncing off the Earth, SAR actively sends radar waves to the ground and captures their echoes, like shining a flashlight in a dark room.

The result: crystal-clear images through clouds, smoke, thick forests, and even at night.

What makes NISAR especially powerful is its use of dual-frequency SAR, one provided by NASA (L-band) and the other by ISRO (S-band). This combination enables it to capture different kinds of data simultaneously, offering unparalleled detail on a wide range of natural and manmade phenomena.

“We’ll be able to track ground movements before earthquakes, identify regions at risk of landslides, and measure how much carbon is stored in forests,” explained a senior NASA scientist.

Real-time insights for disaster response

One of NISAR’s most important roles will be in disaster management. Earthquakes, floods, and landslides often strike without warning. NISAR’s radar can detect even tiny deformations in the Earth’s crust, allowing scientists to monitor active fault lines and unstable mountain slopes. Post-disaster, its high-resolution imaging will help emergency teams assess the damage quickly and plan rescue efforts more effectively.

During monsoons or cyclones, when clouds make optical satellites useless, NISAR’s all-weather capability ensures that regions hit by floods or landslides can still be mapped and assessed within hours.

Mapping the lungs of the Earth