NISAR Mission: NASA-ISRO Earth Observation Satellite Ready To Launch - How To Watch Live

Hyderabad: NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar or NISAR mission is set to launch tomorrow, July 30, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC-SHAR) on India’s southeastern coast. Jointly developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), NISAR is a unique Earth observation satellite equipped with an L- and an S-band to provide an all-weather, day and night, unobstructed microwave imaging system.

The fully polarimetric and interferometric data captured by the satellite will be used to help decision-makers, communities, and scientists monitor major infrastructure and agricultural fields, refine understanding of natural hazards such as landslides and earthquakes, and help teams prepare for and respond to disasters like hurricanes, floods, and volcanic eruptions.

NASA x ISRO - NISAR Mission: How to watch live

Weighing 2,392 kg, NISAR will be launched aboard an ISRO Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket (GSLV-F16). The launch is scheduled at 5:40 PM IST (8:10 AM EDT) on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Both the Indian and American space agencies will host the livestream of the mission launch.

The live coverage from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory will begin at 4:30 PM IST. It will broadcast on the NASA+ streaming service along with NASA's YouTube channel and social media accounts. We have also embedded the NISAR launch livestream video below:

Meanwhile, ISRO will host the live from 5:10 PM IST. It will be hosted at the space agency's official YouTube channel. The broadcast is embedded below:

NISAR Mission at a glance

ISRO's GSLV-F16 launch vehicle will inject the NISAR satellite into a 743 km Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) with an inclination of 98.40. This nearly polar orbit ensures that the satellite passes over any given point on Earth at the same local solar time each day, maintaining a consistent angle relative to the Sun. Such stable illumination conditions are essential for imaging and other time-sensitive applications.

NISAR will circle Earth 14 times a day, scanning nearly all the planet’s land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days. NASA says that it will be able to measure movements as small as centimetres and wouldn't be obstructed by clouds like optical imaging systems.

NISAR is the first of its kind mission as it carries a dual-radar payload, made up of an L-band system with a 10-inch wavelength and an S-band system with a 4-inch wavelength. Each system’s signal is sensitive to different sizes of features on Earth’s surface, and each specialises in measuring different attributes, such as moisture content, surface roughness, and motion, NASA explained.

The utilisation of two radars, L-band provided by NASA and S-band provided by ISRO, optimised each in their own way, will allow the mission to observe a wider range of changes than either one alone. Both radars use NASA's 12m unfurlable mesh reflector antenna, integrated to ISRO’s modified I3K satellite bus. It will use SweepSAR technology to observe Earth with a swath of 242 km and high spatial resolution, measuring changes of the planet's surface such as ground deformation, ice sheet movement, and vegetation dynamics.

The space agency added that such characteristics are important for studying a variety of natural surface conditions, such as the amount of soil moisture available for vegetation to thrive or whether the land has subsided over time.