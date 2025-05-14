NIOT Developing 'Samudrajivah' For Offshore Fish Farming, 'Samudrayaan' On Track For 2026 Launch

Kochi: India's first manned Deep Sea Operations Programme (Samudrayaan Mission) is on track and will be launched by the end of 2026, as previously scheduled, said Balaji Ramakrishnan, Director of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT). He also highlighted another technological breakthrough, announcing the development of Samudrajivah— an innovation aimed at advancing large-scale offshore fish farming.

Speaking at the inauguration of a five-day national training programme on the role of fisheries in the blue economy, held at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Tuesday, Ramakrishnan said that Samudrajivah is currently in the demonstration phase and comprises electronically monitored submerged fish cages designed for nutrient-rich deep-sea zones.

"Equipped with various sensors, Samudrajivah can remotely monitor fish biomass, growth, movement, and water quality parameters. This technology has the potential to significantly contribute to India’s food security,” he said.

The training programme is jointly organised by CMFRI and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA). CMFRI Director Dr Grinson George emphasised the importance of integrating NIOT’s technological advancements with CMFRI’s marine research. Ramakrishnan called the synergy between the two crucial for fostering a robust blue economy.

NIOT Director Ramakrishnan speaking at the ICAR-CMFRI (IANS Photo)

"There is also a pressing need to strengthen mariculture activities, including seaweed farming, and develop early warning systems for jellyfish and harmful algal blooms to support coastal communities,” Ramakrishnan said.

Samudrayaan Mission and Matsya-6000

The Samudrayaan Mission will descend to a depth of 6,000 metres using an indigenous 4th-gen deep-sea submarine named Matsya-6000. Speaking at the ICAR-CMFRI, Ramakrishnan said that the mission will enable deep-sea exploration with three scientists on board the Matsya submersible.

The vehicle weighs 25 tonnes and is engineered to withstand extreme pressure and temperature, featuring a titanium hull. NIOT, functioning under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, is the nodal agency implementing the mission. Back in February 2025, it successfully completed Wet Testing at Kattupalli Port near Chennai, demonstrating eight dives in total—five unmanned and five manned. The latter tested the reliability of the life support system on Matsya-6000.

"This mission is expected to be a game-changer for India’s deep-sea research. It will facilitate the assessment of living and non-living marine resources, enhance ocean observation, and potentially open avenues for deep-sea tourism,” Ramakrishnan said at the event.

He added that a critical trial phase at 500 metres depth is slated for completion by the end of this year, confirming the schedule for shallow-water demonstrations is also on track. The descent and ascent for the upcoming mission will each take approximately four hours.

The Matsya-6000 has been designed to operate for up to 12 hours, allowing scientists to conduct surveys, collect valuable biological and geological samples from the deep ocean, and study unique organisms and environmental conditions at a depth of 6,000 metres. The vehicle has been made to operate for 96 hours in an emergency, but it cannot conduct surveys during this time, Ramakrishnan had earlier told ETV Bharat.

(With Agency Inputs)