Nintendo Switch 2 With Magnetic Joy-Cons Officially Announced: Price, Features, Launch Date

Hyderabad: Nintendo has finally unveiled the much-awaited Nintendo Switch 2. The console was introduced during the latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The Switch 2 is a bigger and better upgrade from the Switch 1 in every aspect. The new video game console features a 7.9-inch 1080p LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, capable of supporting up to 4K game resolution in docked mode. Moreover, as previously hinted, the Nintendo Switch 2 is confirmed to feature redesigned magnetic Joy-Cons, which can be operated as a mouse.

Nintendo Switch 2: Price and Availability

In the US, the Nintendo Switch 2 is priced at $449.99 (approximately Rs 38,000) for the sole 256GB storage variant. It will also be available in a bundle variant. The Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will retail for $499.99 (around Rs 42,000) in the US. The Nintendo Switch 2 will officially launch on June 5, 2025, with pre-orders going live in North America on April 9, 2025. Like its predecessor, the Switch 2 will not be officially available for retail in India. Buyers can import the console, however, it should be available on Amazon after launch.

Nintendo Switch 2: Specifications, Features

The Nintendo Switch 2 console showcases new, powerful hardware with redesigned Joy-Cons, and new game communication systems with features such as Discord-style voice and video chat, screen sharing, and game sharing across Nintendo consoles.

The Switch 2 sports a 7.9-inch 1080p LCD display with support for HDR and 120fps gameplay. It can support up to 4K resolution in docked mode. The gaming console comes with the same 13.9mm thickness as seen in its predecessor.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be available with 256GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD Express cards. As confirmed earlier, the console will be compatible with Nintendo Switch digital and physical games, and the Joy-Con 2 controllers will be magnetically attached to the system. Notably, the new Joy-Cons will support mouse controls and can be slid on surfaces for input.

A press release confirmed that the gaming console will have an enhanced CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor. The console will support more detailed graphics, have faster loading times, and feature 3D audio in handheld and tabletop modes.

The Switch 2 showcases a load of social features which can be accessed via a dedicated 'C' button present on the right Joy-Con. GameChat, the new online communication feature, allows players to talk to other players online while gaming, similar to Discord and native chatboxes available on the PS and Xbox consoles. By pressing the 'C' button on the right Joy-Con, the GameChat menu will pop up. The chatbox allows players to share the gameplay screens. Screen sharing is limited to up to four players. Moreover, the Japanese video game company will sell a Nintendo Switch 2 camera separately, which can be connected to the console via a USB Type-C port for video chats.

The new console includes a new adjustable stand at the rear and two USB Type-C ports--one at the bottom and the other one, at the top of the console. It comes with a similar game card slot found on its predecessor. Moreover, the company also announced a host of first and third-party games, both old and new coming to the new console, after its launch on June 5.