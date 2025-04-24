Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Start Today: When, Where, And How To Buy

Hyderabad: The upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 is available for pre-order in the US starting today, April 24, 2025. The latest handheld gaming console will officially be up for sale on June 5, 2025. Gamers who are interested in purchasing the successor of the Nintendo Switch 1 can pre-book the console via GameStop, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy video game retailers.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is priced at $449.99, while the Mario Kart World bundle will cost $499.99. It was officially announced earlier this month during the last Nintendo Direct presentation.

Initially, the Japanese video game company planned the pre-orders for the Switch 2 on April 9, 2025, but the date was pushed forward by 15 days due to tariff-related regulations. For now, the new tariff regulations seem not to have affected the pricing of the upcoming console. However, the prices of accessories such as the Switch 2 Joy-Con and Pro Controller have increased by $5. Notably, the company has mentioned that the prices of the device could fluctuate in the future based on market conditions.

Nintendo Switch 2: Retail Stores

Major retailers such as GameStop, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy have shared details on when, where, and how to place a pre-order for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. Each retailer has applied different strategies for online and offline orders. The video game retailer, GameStop, via an X post, shared that in-store pre-orders for the upcoming gaming console will start from midnight on April 24. Meanwhile, the online pre-orders will start at 11:00 AM EST on the same day. Moreover, the retailer will also offer a transfer and trade-in program where the existing Switch users will be able to upgrade to Switch 2 by exchanging their device to get the new gaming console at a discounted price.

Similarly, Target and Walmart also commence the Switch 2 pre-orders at midnight on April 24, providing both the standard and Mario Kart World bundle models. Notably, Walmart promises to deliver the console by 9 AM on June 5, 2025, for buyers who placed the order on the first day.

Best Buy will allow customers to pre-order the Switch 2 today via its app, website, and in-store platforms. Customers can pre-order their accessories and games, which will be available during the store's hours on the same day. The video game retailer will remain open at midnight on June 5, 2025. This would allow customers to collect their pre-order consoles as soon as the device arrives for sale.

