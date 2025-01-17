Nintendo Switch 2 Official First-Look Revealed Ahead Of April 2 Launch: What's New?

Hyderabad: Putting a stop to all the rumours and leaks, Nintendo went ahead and revealed the first look of its highly anticipated console-- Nintendo Switch 2. The new handheld will be released this year as a successor to the Nintendo Switch system, the company confirmed via a promotional video for the console.

The 2-minute and 22-second-long video on Nintendo's official YouTube channel reveals a larger version of the existing handheld console, featuring a similar design with some tweaks. The bigger display, likely an OLED panel, is expected to feature somewhere above 8 inches.

Nintendo Switch 2 features a bigger display (Nintendo)

The video showcases slimmer display bezels and updated Joy-Cons as well, which have also grown in size and appear to attach to the side of the display unit instead of sliding in. Both the Joy-Cons also get additional triggers on the back, next to the L/R buttons, whereas the right Joy-Con features a new button next to the home button.

The back houses an updated U-shaped kickstand that supports a wider range of angles for times when you need to lay down the screen and pick up Joy-Cons as an independent controller. It also showcased its new dock and a brief demo of a Mario Kart game. The video claims that Switch 2 will play Switch 2 exclusive games in addition to both physical and digital Switch games.

The console features a familiar button layout, including the positions of power and volume buttons on the top left side, a headphone jack and a USB-C port on the right side, cooling vents in the middle, and another USB-C connector on the bottom.

Nintendo will officially announce the Switch 2 on April 2, 2025, during its Nintendo Direct event. The company has confirmed to host several Switch 2 Experience events globally, starting April 4, to let gamers get a hands-on experience with the new system.