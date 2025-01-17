ETV Bharat / technology

Nintendo Switch 2 Official First-Look Revealed Ahead Of April 2 Launch: What's New?

Scheduled to launch at Nintendo Direct on April 2, the Nintendo Switch 2 has been confirmed to feature a bigger display and revamped Joy-Cons.

Nintendo Switch 2 with updated Joy-Cons
In picture: Nintendo Switch 2 with updated Joy-Cons (Nintendo)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 5:11 PM IST

Hyderabad: Putting a stop to all the rumours and leaks, Nintendo went ahead and revealed the first look of its highly anticipated console-- Nintendo Switch 2. The new handheld will be released this year as a successor to the Nintendo Switch system, the company confirmed via a promotional video for the console.

The 2-minute and 22-second-long video on Nintendo's official YouTube channel reveals a larger version of the existing handheld console, featuring a similar design with some tweaks. The bigger display, likely an OLED panel, is expected to feature somewhere above 8 inches.

Nintendo Switch 2 features a bigger display
Nintendo Switch 2 features a bigger display (Nintendo)

The video showcases slimmer display bezels and updated Joy-Cons as well, which have also grown in size and appear to attach to the side of the display unit instead of sliding in. Both the Joy-Cons also get additional triggers on the back, next to the L/R buttons, whereas the right Joy-Con features a new button next to the home button.

The back houses an updated U-shaped kickstand that supports a wider range of angles for times when you need to lay down the screen and pick up Joy-Cons as an independent controller. It also showcased its new dock and a brief demo of a Mario Kart game. The video claims that Switch 2 will play Switch 2 exclusive games in addition to both physical and digital Switch games.

The console features a familiar button layout, including the positions of power and volume buttons on the top left side, a headphone jack and a USB-C port on the right side, cooling vents in the middle, and another USB-C connector on the bottom.

Nintendo will officially announce the Switch 2 on April 2, 2025, during its Nintendo Direct event. The company has confirmed to host several Switch 2 Experience events globally, starting April 4, to let gamers get a hands-on experience with the new system.

Hyderabad: Putting a stop to all the rumours and leaks, Nintendo went ahead and revealed the first look of its highly anticipated console-- Nintendo Switch 2. The new handheld will be released this year as a successor to the Nintendo Switch system, the company confirmed via a promotional video for the console.

The 2-minute and 22-second-long video on Nintendo's official YouTube channel reveals a larger version of the existing handheld console, featuring a similar design with some tweaks. The bigger display, likely an OLED panel, is expected to feature somewhere above 8 inches.

Nintendo Switch 2 features a bigger display
Nintendo Switch 2 features a bigger display (Nintendo)

The video showcases slimmer display bezels and updated Joy-Cons as well, which have also grown in size and appear to attach to the side of the display unit instead of sliding in. Both the Joy-Cons also get additional triggers on the back, next to the L/R buttons, whereas the right Joy-Con features a new button next to the home button.

The back houses an updated U-shaped kickstand that supports a wider range of angles for times when you need to lay down the screen and pick up Joy-Cons as an independent controller. It also showcased its new dock and a brief demo of a Mario Kart game. The video claims that Switch 2 will play Switch 2 exclusive games in addition to both physical and digital Switch games.

The console features a familiar button layout, including the positions of power and volume buttons on the top left side, a headphone jack and a USB-C port on the right side, cooling vents in the middle, and another USB-C connector on the bottom.

Nintendo will officially announce the Switch 2 on April 2, 2025, during its Nintendo Direct event. The company has confirmed to host several Switch 2 Experience events globally, starting April 4, to let gamers get a hands-on experience with the new system.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NINTENDONINTENDO DIRECT 2025NINTENDO SWITCH 2 CONSOLENINTENDO SWITCH 2 DESIGNNINTENDO SWITCH 2

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.