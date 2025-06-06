Nintendo Switch 2 Launched: Price, Specifications, Where To Buy The New Console

Hyderabad: Japanese video game company Nintendo has officially launched the Nintendo Switch 2 console, which includes a larger screen size with an enhanced display quality, intended to improve players’ gaming experience. It also comes with new features like interactive chat and screenshare. The Switch 2 can be used as a handheld or as a traditional gaming console by disconnecting the Joy-Cons from the central screen.

Nintendo Switch 2: Price and how to buy?

The standard variant of the Nintendo Switch 2 costs $449.99, while the Mario Kart World bundle is priced at $499.99. Both models are available in online and offline retail stores in the US though major retail chains, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and GameStop. It is expected that the Nintendo Switch 2 will have a high demand and might face a stock shortage.

Nintendo Switch 2: Price, Availability Variant Price Availability Retail Stores Standard Variant $449.99 Online and offline retail stores Walmart

Target

Best Buy

GameStop Mario Kart World Bundle $499.99

Nintendo Switch 2: India Launch

The Japanese video game company has not yet officially announced the launch of the Switch 2 console in India. According to the 0451 Games newsletter, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be made available in India from June 8, despite the lack of the company's official presence in the country. The new gaming console is expected to be priced between Rs 58,000 to 65,000 across different cities and retailers.

Nintendo Switch 2 on Amazon India

On Amazon India, multiple listings for the Nintendo Switch 2 are priced at around Rs 25,000, with some appearing as early as last month and using pictures of the first-gen Switch. While third-party sellers could potentially import the device from the US, the pricing raises suspicion. Typically, imported products are priced higher than the official retail price. Given that $449.99 translates to over Rs 38,000, these Amazon listings for the Switch 2 seem too good to be true. Several reviews for these alleged Switch 2 consoles also suggest that these listings are nothing more than fake products.

Nintendo Switch 2: Specifications

The Nintendo Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch LCD screen with 1920x1080 pixels resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and HDR10 support. Once the device is connected to its dock, it delivers a video output of up to 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution at 60 fps. The frame rates of the video output can be made more fluid by selecting the 1920x1080 or 2560x1440 resolutions, which support 120 fps.

The console supports linear PCM output of 5.1 channels when connected to its dock. It is powered by a custom processor made by NVIDIA, and comes with 256GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD Express cards.

The Switch 2 features a 5220mAh lithium-ion battery, which has a backup of 6.5 hours and takes 3 hours to get fully charged. Additionally, the device has stereo speakers and a built-in microphone with noise cancellation, echo cancellation, and more. It features two USB Type-C connectors, a 3.5mm 4-contact stereo mini-plug, accelerometer, gyroscope, and mouse sensor.

Nintendo Switch 2: Specifications Feature Description Screen 7.9-inch LCD, 1920x1080 resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support Docked Video Output Up to 4K (3840x2160) at 60 fps; 1920x1080 or 2560x1440 at 120 fps, HDR10 support Audio Output Linear PCM 5.1 channels (when docked) Processor Custom NVIDIA processor Storage 256GB, expandable up to 2TB via microSD Express cards Battery 5220mAh lithium-ion, 6.5 hours battery life, 3 hours full charge Audio Features Stereo speakers, built-in microphone with noise and echo cancellation Connectors/Sensors Two USB Type-C connectors, 3.5mm 4-contact stereo mini-plug, accelerometer, gyroscope, mouse sensor

The first-generation Nintendo Switch became popular after its release in 2017, which was followed by a handheld-only Switch Lite console in 2019. Both gaming consoles helped Nintendo to push game sales, with titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons becoming successful.