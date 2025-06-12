3.5 Million Units Sold In Just 4 Days: Nintendo Switch 2 Becomes Company's Fastest-Selling Game Console

Hyderabad: Nintendo Switch 2, launched on June 5, 2025, has set a new record of selling more than 3.5 million units worldwide in just four days of its release. According to the company, the new gaming console has become Nintendo's fastest-selling game system ever.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was expected to be a success, which is evident by looking at its sales numbers. The newly launched handheld gaming console is the first true successor of the Nintendo Switch, launched eight years ago in 2017. Although refreshed models such as the Nintendo Switch Lite in 2019 and the Nintendo Switch OLED in 2021 were launched, fans needed an actual successor for the Switch, which happens to be the new Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2: Specifications

In terms of design, the Nintendo Switch 2 offers a similar visual experience to its predecessor. However, it features a larger screen and a better chipset to make the gaming experience more immersive. Notably, the Switch 2 is slightly on the heavier side. The Nintendo Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch FHD LCD display with a 1920x1080 pixels resolution, HDR10 support, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Although an OLED display would have made the device more appealing, it seems Nintendo plans to release an OLED version later.

The new Nintendo Switch 2 is powered by a custom Nvidia processor, paired with 256GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD Express card. The new device has a new GameChat feature that allows players to do voice or video chat with friends, which can be done by simply tapping a new C button on the Joy-Con 2 controller. It features a 5220mAh battery, which claims to have a backup of 6.5 hours and takes around 3 hours to fully charge.

Nintendo Switch 2: Price

The Nintendo Switch 2 costs $449.99, whereas the Mario Kart World bundle costs $499.99.

The Switch 2 will also be getting a new game based on a popular title. A brand-new 3D platforming game starring Donkey Kong will make its debut exclusively on Switch 2, Nintendo announced, adding that the new title, Donkey Kong Bananza, will launch on July 17, 2025.