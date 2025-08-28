ETV Bharat / technology

Nikkei And Asahi Shimbun Sue AI Search Engine Perplexity, Move Finds Resonance In India

New Delhi: The global battle between news publishers and Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms over copyright infringement has intensified, with two of Japan’s largest media houses, Nikkei and Asahi Shimbun, filing landmark lawsuits against AI search engine Perplexity for unauthorised copying, storing, and use of their articles.

The lawsuit against Perplexity AI was filed in the Tokyo District Court on August 26. The case has global ramifications and is being closely watched by news publishers across the world, says the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), which represents India’s largest and most credible news publishers across digital, print, and television platforms.

According to DNPA, the lawsuit is getting resonance in the Indian Media as well, since just like Japanese publishers have alleged, Indian publishers too face widespread scraping of their content by global AI platforms.

"Their painstakingly researched news articles and analysis are being used to train AI systems and generate answers for users, often without directing audiences back to the publishers’ platforms. This not only results in direct revenue loss but also undermines the credibility of journalism when AI-generated outputs misrepresent or distort the original reporting," the DNPA said in a statement.

Several Indian news publishers, it said, have already launched or are preparing legal actions against AI platforms for copyright infringement.

The Association said that the Asia News International (ANI) lawsuit filed in November 2024 in the Delhi High Court marked India’s first major legal challenge to OpenAI.

ANI, as per DNPA, alleges that ChatGPT was trained using its copyrighted news content without permission, and that some generated outputs falsely attributed fabricated interviews to ANI — a clear affront to its credibility.

OpenAI challenged the court’s jurisdiction, citing its overseas operations, but Indian legal experts argue such limitations should not excuse the company from liability in India, it said.

The Delhi High Court further expanded the litigation’s scope by allowing the Indian Music Industry to seek inclusion in the case, highlighting broader copyright concerns beyond journalism, it said.