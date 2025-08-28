Nikkei And Asahi Shimbun Sue AI Search Engine Perplexity, Move Finds Resonance In India

New Delhi: The global battle between news publishers and Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms over copyright infringement has intensified, with two of Japan’s largest media houses, Nikkei and Asahi Shimbun, filing landmark lawsuits against AI search engine Perplexity for unauthorised copying, storing, and use of their articles.
The lawsuit against Perplexity AI was filed in the Tokyo District Court on August 26. The case has global ramifications and is being closely watched by news publishers across the world, says the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), which represents India’s largest and most credible news publishers across digital, print, and television platforms.
According to DNPA, the lawsuit is getting resonance in the Indian Media as well, since just like Japanese publishers have alleged, Indian publishers too face widespread scraping of their content by global AI platforms.
"Their painstakingly researched news articles and analysis are being used to train AI systems and generate answers for users, often without directing audiences back to the publishers’ platforms. This not only results in direct revenue loss but also undermines the credibility of journalism when AI-generated outputs misrepresent or distort the original reporting," the DNPA said in a statement.
Several Indian news publishers, it said, have already launched or are preparing legal actions against AI platforms for copyright infringement.
The Association said that the Asia News International (ANI) lawsuit filed in November 2024 in the Delhi High Court marked India’s first major legal challenge to OpenAI.
ANI, as per DNPA, alleges that ChatGPT was trained using its copyrighted news content without permission, and that some generated outputs falsely attributed fabricated interviews to ANI — a clear affront to its credibility.
OpenAI challenged the court’s jurisdiction, citing its overseas operations, but Indian legal experts argue such limitations should not excuse the company from liability in India, it said.
The Delhi High Court further expanded the litigation’s scope by allowing the Indian Music Industry to seek inclusion in the case, highlighting broader copyright concerns beyond journalism, it said.
The DNPA added that it has consistently highlighted that this practice amounts to “commercial free riding” on the hard work of Indian journalists and editors. At the same time, there is currently no clear legal or regulatory framework in India that deals with the use of copyrighted content for AI training or deployment, it said.
This policy vacuum, DNPA argued, threatens both the economic sustainability of professional journalism and the public’s right to access credible information.
Globally, the matter has reached critical momentum. In the US, The New York Times has filed a high-profile lawsuit against OpenAI. In Europe, publishers such as Conde Nast and Der Spiegel have signed licensing deals with AI companies, while others continue to block AI crawlers. In Japan, the lawsuits by Nikkei and Asahi Shimbun, each seeking damages of more than ¥2.2 billion, underscore the seriousness of the issue.
The BBC has also sent legal notices demanding that AI platforms stop using its content for training. At the same time, some AI companies have begun striking revenue-sharing agreements with publishers, showing that a more balanced and cooperative model is possible.
The DNPA said Indian publishers believe that the government must step in urgently to provide regulatory clarity and establish accountability for AI firms operating in India. It has urged policymakers to mandate that AI platforms obtain prior permission before using copyrighted content and ensure that fair revenue-sharing mechanisms are in place.
India must not fall behind other jurisdictions in protecting the rights of publishers, even while encouraging AI innovation, it said.
“AI innovation is important, but it cannot come at the cost of undermining journalism, which is the cornerstone of democracy,” said a DNPA spokesperson. Publishers argue that India must create a balanced ecosystem where AI companies are free to innovate within a transparent and fair licensing regime, publishers are compensated for the use of their work, and citizens continue to rely on credible, verified journalism rather than unchecked AI summaries.
The DNPA said it reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the economic sustainability of the news ecosystem while upholding the values of free, fair, and independent journalism.
