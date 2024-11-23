ETV Bharat / technology

Run To Charge Your Phone: New Wearable Tech Converts Body Movements Into Electricity

Hyderabad: Researchers at the University of Waterloo have developed a new technology that can generate electricity from vibrations. The tiny wearable generator can even generate electricity from small body movements, opening up possibilities of charging small consumer electronic devices in a sustainable way.

According to the paper, Breaking Dielectric Dilemma: Polymer Functionalised Perovskite Piezocomposite with Large Current Density Output, published this month in Nature Communications, the new generator contains materials that are flexible, energy-efficient, and relatively less expensive.

As per a press release issued by the University of Waterloo, the device can charge your laptop using the movement of a keypress or power your smartphone’s battery while you take a jog in the park. Additionally, the device is said to be scalable for larger machines as well.

The science behind tiny wearable generator

The device harnesses the piezoelectric effect, a phenomenon where specific materials, such as crystals and certain ceramics, generate electrical energy when subjected to mechanical pressure. This effect allows the materials to convert mechanical stress into electrical energy.