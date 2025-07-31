ETV Bharat / technology

New Transmitter Chip Could Make Wireless Devices Energy Efficient And Support 6G Technology

Hyderabad: Researchers from MIT, along with other institutions, have designed a novel transmitter chip that claims to improve the energy efficiency of wireless communications, meeting not only the efficiency requirements of future 6G technologies but also improving the performance of current electronics.

The newly developed, compact and flexible chip uses a novel modulation scheme to encode digital data into wireless signals, which claims to reduce errors in the transmission, thus boosting communication reliability. Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing IoT (Internet-of-Things) devices, the chip is said to be versatile enough for a range of applications that require careful management of energy for communications, such as industrial sensors that continuously monitor factory conditions and smart appliances that provide real-time notifications.

Muriel Médard, a professor at MIT and co-author of the paper on the new transmitter, explains that by thinking creatively, her team developed a more efficient and intelligent circuit for next-generation devices—one that also surpasses existing legacy architecture standards. "This is just one example of how adopting a modular approach to allow for adaptability can drive innovation at every level," she says.

Optimising transmissions

In wireless devices, the transmitter transforms digital data into an electromagnetic signal, which is then transmitted over the airwaves to a receiver. This is achieved through a process called modulation, where digital bits are mapped to symbols representing the signal’s amplitude and phase.

Traditional systems use evenly spaced signals for interference avoidance, but they struggle to adapt to rapidly changing wireless conditions. In contrast, optimal modulation schemes employ non-uniform patterns that enhance data throughput and energy efficiency. However, their irregular structure makes them more error-prone in noisy environments, as receivers may confuse symbols with overlapping interference.

To address the issue, the MIT transmitter incorporates a small amount of padding, as extra bits of symbols, ensuring that each transmission maintains a consistent length. This strategy allows the receiver to accurately identify the start and end of a transmission, thereby minimising the risk of misinterpreting the message.