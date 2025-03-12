New Technology From MANIT Bhopal Turns Plastic Waste Into Petrol And Diesel

By Vishwas Chaturvedi

Bhopal: People often discard plastic items like mugs, buckets, and tubs after using them, but this plastic waste remains in the soil for thousands of years, polluting it. However, a novel method could solve this problem. Savita Dixit, HOD of the Chemistry Department at MANIT (Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology), Bhopal, has discovered a new technology that can make fuel from such plastic waste.

Dixit has discovered a formula to make diesel and petrol from plastic. She has also patented it along with her husband and mechanical engineer Gajendra Dixit and a research student Vijesh Sharma.

Team responsible for converting plastic waste into diesel and petrol (ETV Bharat)

Talking to ETV Bharat, Savita Dixit said, "As the population of the country and the world increases, the number of vehicles is also rapidly increasing, but the availability of natural fuel is decreasing. We need to consider alternatives for the future that can replace natural petrol and diesel, and also make use of plastic that never degrades in soil."

"Diesel made from plastic reduces air pollution and is about 30 per cent cheaper than traditional fuel," she added.

The process of making diesel from plastic

"Old tubs, buckets, or other plastic pieces are heated at high temperatures and mixed with natural substances. The resulting liquid is then mixed with petrol and diesel in a 20:80 ratio for use," Dixit explained. "We collected old HDPE and LDPE buckets and tubs, mixed different catalytic synthetic and natural agents, and optimised the process to see how much fuel we get by adding various percentages of catalysts."

Savita Dixit, HOD of the Chemistry Department at MANIT, Bhopal (ETV Bharat)

She said that they tested this process in their lab, adding that the tests showed good results, with a 20 per cent reduction in NOx emissions and a decrease in cost.

She further said that the waste produced during the process of making fuel from plastic can be made into many by-products. "It doesn't need to be thrown away. After making fuel from plastic, the remaining waste can be used to make candles, shoe polish, lubricating oil, and other products," she explained.

Commercial availability

When asked when this fuel will be available in the market, Dixit said, "We conduct tests and research on a lab scale, but we don't have enough time to prepare it for the market. We can patent our concept with those who can bring it to market. If a company understands our concept, they can contact us, and we will transfer the technology to them."

Professor testing petrol made from plastic waste (ETV Bharat)

Solving the Pollution Problem

Speaking about increasing pollution worldwide, she said, "Today, pollution from vehicle and industry fuels is increasing. Billions of metric tons of plastic are being added to the soil every year. This research can solve both problems. Using this fuel doesn't cause high pollution like petrol and diesel, and it is the best way to get rid of plastic."