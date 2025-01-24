New Recharge Plans 2025: Comparing Voice And SMS-Only Packs From Airtel, Jio, Vi

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) have introduced new calling and SMS-only prepaid packs. This follows guidelines issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which aims to ensure that consumers who do not require data services are not compelled to pay for bundled data plans. This is why these new recharge plans only offer calling and SMS benefits and do not include data. Let's take a detailed look at these newly launched recharge plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi.
Airtel's new voice and SMS-only plans
Rs 499 Prepaid Plan: The newly rolled out Rs 499 prepaid plan from Airtel includes unlimited voice calls and 900 SMS messages. The pack comes with a validity of 84 days. This pack also offers three months of Apollo 24/7 Circle membership and free Hello Tunes.
Rs 1,959 Prepaid Plan: The yearly prepaid plan of Rs 1,959 from Airtel offers unlimited voice calls and 3,600 SMS messages with a validity of 365 days. It also includes Apollo 24/7 Circle membership for three months and free Hello Tunes.
Jio's new voice and SMS-only plans
Rs 458 Prepaid Plan: The basic voice and SMS-only plan from Jio costs Rs 458 and comes with unlimited voice calling and 1,000 SMS with a validity of 84 days. Additional benefits include access to Jio apps, such as JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema (non-premium version).
Rs 1,958 Prepaid Plan: The new yearly voice and SMS-only recharge plan of Rs 1,958 includes unlimited voice calls and 3,600 SMS which is valid for 365 days. Moreover, you will receive access to Jio apps, such as JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema (non-premium).
Vi's new voice and SMS-only plan
Rs 1,460 Prepaid Plan: Vi has introduced a basic call and SMS recharge plan of Rs 1,460. It offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS which is valid for up to 270 days. This recharge pack does not have any additional benefits.