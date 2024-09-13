New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Car - All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has bought a new Porsche 911 GT3 RS sports car, his wife Shalini shared on her Instagram page. Let's see in detail what the price of the car is and what features it has.

The car which Ajith Kumar has brought - the Porsche 911 GT3 RS - is priced at around Rs 4.39 crores in India. Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya also owns the same car. Ajith Kumar has a special love for sports cars and had bought a Ferrari car worth Rs nine crore before this.

Complete Details on Porsche 911 GT3 RS High-Speed ​​Race Car:

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is considered one of the world's leading sports cars. The car is built to handle the race track as well as on roads. Let's take a closer look at the technical details of this car and the experience it brings.

Engine and Performance:

Engine: 4.0-litre direct-injected flat-six engine

Power: Around 518 Horse Power (bhp)

Torque: Around 470 Newton meters (Nm)

Transmission: 7-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic

0-100 kmph: Around 3.2 seconds

Maximum speed: About 312 kilometres per hour (km/h)

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is powered by its 4.0-liter, direct-injected flat-six engine that packs a punch of speed and power. Its 7-speed PDK transmission makes gear changes quick and precise. It helps the car reach maximum speed in a very short time.

Design:

Body Structure: Lightweight materials like carbon fibre are used

Aerodynamics: Large rear spoiler, front splitter and interesting diffuser

Wheels: 20 inches at the front, 21 inches at the rear

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is designed like a race car. Large rear wings smooth the air and create maximum downforce. This allows the car to handle more stably at higher speeds.

Handling Ability:

Suspension: Porsche PASM (Active Suspension Management)

Brakes: Carbon-ceramic brakes

The smart suspension on the GT3 RS allows the car to handle very precisely. Various driving modes provide a great experience for race lovers. Also, the carbon-ceramic brakes ensure extremely safe stopping even at high speeds.

Configuration and Features:

The car interior is constructed of very light materials. It is meant to create the experience of race cars. Its infotainment system is state-of-the-art and the telemetry system provided on the dashboard allows you to collect the track data in detail.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Price:

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is one of the world's leading cars. The Chennai price of this car is around Rs 4.39 crores.

Perfect speed control, precise handling and aerodynamic design make this car very special. It will be a great choice for car lovers who want to experience it only on fast roads without compromising the race track experience.