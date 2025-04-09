New Aadhaar App Launched With FaceID Authentication, Doesn't Require Physical Card

Hyderabad: The union government has rolled out a new Aadhaar app, which allows users to verify their Aadhaar details digitally without the requirement of a physical ID card or any photocopies. Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, introduced the new app via a video shared on X. The video highlights the features of the app, such as Face ID authorisation, QR code scan to log in, and sharing the user's ID.

Currently, the new Aadhaar app is in its beta testing phase. The new app will make Aadhaar verification simpler and enhance users' privacy against any misuse. Notably, the USP of the new Aadhaar app is the addition of facial recognition along with a fresh user-friendly design, which enables users to share their Aadhaar details safely without the need for any physical copy. This will also help its users to avoid carrying paper Aadhaar cards and also reduce the misuse and loss of sensitive information.

New Aadhaar App: Features

The features of the newly launched Aadhaar app are mentioned below:

Users can securely share the necessary data with their consent, which will ensure privacy over personal information.

Aadhaar verification can be done by simply scanning a QR code.

The new Aadhaar app eliminates the need to carry scanned or printed Aadhaar copies.

It also provides FaceID authentication through the mobile app to ensure security.

Users can digitally verify their identities at hotels, shops, or travel checkpoints without the need to submit their physical Aadhaar copies.

FaceID authentication ensures 100 per cent digitally safe identity verification.

The new app protects its users against Aadhaar data leaks and misuse.

It prevents the forgery of Aadhaar data.

The new app enables a quick and easy verification process.

It also provides stronger privacy measures compared to other traditional methods.

New Aadhaar App: Test Launch

As the new app is released in a beta version, it will first be made available to a select group of users, which includes all registered participants of the Aadhaar Samvaad event. As per UIDAI, the beta version will allow the agency to collect feedback from users for enhancements before the final launch of the app.