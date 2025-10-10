Netflix Users Can Now Play Lego Party, Tetris Time Warp, Boogle Party And Others On Their Smart TVs
These multiplayer games are ideal for a game night with friends or family using the Netflix TV app.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Netflix has launched a gaming feature on its Smart TV app, which will enable users to play video games. The feature includes game titles such as Pictionary: Game Night, Boggle Party, Tetris Time Warp, and Lego Party, which can be played on their smart TVs. It is worth noting that these games can be played in groups, and subscribers can use their phones as controllers. So, users can now plan a game night with their friends or family using the Netflix TV app. The gaming feature has been in development since early 2023.
How to access games in the Netflix TV app?
To access the games in the Netflix TV app, first, users will have to update it. Once updated, they have to follow the given steps:
Step 1: Open the Netflix app on your smart TV.
Step 2: Navigate to the new “Games” tab
Step 3: Select a game title from the list.
Step 4: Once the game is selected, connect your smartphone as a controller.
Step 5: Start playing the game.
About Netflix Games
- Pictionary: Game Night: It is a word/sketch game played in teams. Players pair in teams, try to get their teammate to guess the secret word by drawing a picture, which represents the word. This game is similar to Charades.
- Boogle Party: It is a multiplayer game which supports up to eight players at a time. In this game, players have to quickly find out words from a jumbled-up letter grid.
- Tetris Time Warp: It is based on the original game Tetris, released in 1984. This multiplayer game will enable players to time-travel to different eras of Tetris.
- Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends: This multiplayer game is set in a party, where a randomly selected player will have to identify what everyone else is secretly talking about.
- LEGO Party: It is a multiplayer game inspired by Mario Party, which allows four players to compete by rolling numbers and progressing through various boards.