Netflix Users Can Now Play Lego Party, Tetris Time Warp, Boogle Party And Others On Their Smart TVs

The gaming feature has been in development since early 2023. ( Image Credit: Netflix )

Hyderabad: Netflix has launched a gaming feature on its Smart TV app, which will enable users to play video games. The feature includes game titles such as Pictionary: Game Night, Boggle Party, Tetris Time Warp, and Lego Party, which can be played on their smart TVs. It is worth noting that these games can be played in groups, and subscribers can use their phones as controllers. So, users can now plan a game night with their friends or family using the Netflix TV app. The gaming feature has been in development since early 2023.

How to access games in the Netflix TV app?

To access the games in the Netflix TV app, first, users will have to update it. Once updated, they have to follow the given steps:

Step 1: Open the Netflix app on your smart TV.

Step 2: Navigate to the new “Games” tab