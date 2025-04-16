Netflix Tests AI Search Feature Powered By OpenAI On Its Platform: Report

Hyderabad: The video-streaming giant Netflix is reportedly testing a new AI (artificial intelligence) feature on its platform. According to the report, the company has already started testing an AI-powered search engine which will replace the existing search function in the platform. It also highlights that the new feature will run on OpenAI models and will allow users to search content using more specific terms. This new feature is said to be currently available to users in Australia and New Zealand, with Netflix planning to expand it to other regions in the upcoming months.

Netflix AI-powered search feature

As per Bloomberg's report, Netflix has already started the beta testing of its AI-powered search feature, and some users in Australia and New Zealand can access it. This feature aims to help users discover content easily. Notably, users can search for video content according to their mood, and Netflix will recommend movies from its catalogue. This feature is currently available only on iOS devices.

Netflix mentioned to Bloomberg that its AI search feature will be powered by OpenAI models but did not mention the specific model it will use. The company is said to be making changes to this feature based on the feedback received from the beta testers.

The report further states that Netflix also plans to expand its AI search feature to other markets, including the US, within the upcoming weeks or months. It is unclear whether India will be provided with this feature or not.

The Los Gatos-based company has been experimenting with AI to enhance its platform and to assist itself in filmmaking as well. Earlier this month, the company updated its TV app with multilingual audio support, and users were able to watch Netflix movies and shows across its catalogue in all available languages.

