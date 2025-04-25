ETV Bharat / technology

No More [Door Slams] Or [Phone Buzzing]: Netflix Introduces A New Subtitle Option Without Audio Cues

Just in time for the final season of YOU, we’re introducing a new original language subtitle option that shows only the spoken dialogue, Netflix said.

YOU Season 5 Premieres with New Subtitle Option (Image Credits: Netflix)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : April 25, 2025 at 10:10 AM IST

Hyderabad: Netflix has finally taken note of how people use subtitles and is introducing a new way to experience them. It is adding a new subtitle option—original language subtitles—which shows only the spoken dialogue without audio cues like [phone buzzing] or [dramatic music swells]. Additionally, it is also removing speaker names in this subtitle option, which sometimes have been known to spoil a future twist in the movie or series.

Netflix says that up until now, users were required to turn on 'Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH/CC)' if they wanted subtitles in the original language. However, such subtitles came with speaker names and audio cues, which aren't really meant for other users.

The new subtitle option will first appear on new titles coming to Netflix, starting with YOU Season 5.

"Just in time for all the twists, inner monologues, and intense eye contact in the final season of YOU — we’re introducing a new option: original language subtitles that show only the spoken dialogue," Netflix said in a blog post.

The streaming giant took note that nearly half of all viewing hours on Netflix in the US happen with subtitles or captions on, as people like to watch content with subtitles most of the time, even if they understand the original language of the movie or TV series. This is why it is adding a new subtitle experience that caters to this section of the audience.

How to choose new subtitle options

  • Play a movie or TV series on Netflix
  • Open the language picker option while watching the show
  • You will see two subtitle options in English: "English", which shows only the spoken dialogue, and "English (CC)", which includes both dialogue and audio cues like [door slams].
  • Select the new "English" subtitle

Currently, the new subtitle option is available only in English. However, going forward, the streaming service will add the new option on all new Netflix originals in every language it offers, in addition to SDH/CC.

The new subtitle option is right next to CC version
The new subtitle option is right next to CC version (Netflix)

"So, whether you're watching in a noisy room, sneaking in an episode while someone’s sleeping, or just trying to keep up with Joe’s internal spiral, you’ve now got more subtitle options to choose from. And don’t forget — you can also customise your subtitles by changing the size and font," Netflix said.

