NCRTC Uses Advanced Technology To Produce High Strength Ballastless Track Slabs For RRTS

New Delhi: National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has initiated to use of advanced technology to produce high-strength ballastless track slabs for India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers with a design speed of 180 kmph respectively during operation, NCRTC officials said on Thursday.

According to NCRTC officials, these indigenous manufactured ballastless track slabs have a longer life span and require less maintenance, which in turn minimises the overall maintenance cost of this track to a considerable level. High-quality concrete is used to manufacture these 4 m x 2.4 m long slab tracks. The installation of slab tracks inside the tunnel has commenced. To provide strength to the track in the circular tunnel, firstly a Plain Cement Concrete (PCC) base is constructed, the officials informed.

"With the help of this track technology, NCRTC will be able to run high-speed and high-frequency RRTS trains and ensure the safety and comfort of passengers with a design speed of 180 kmph respectively during operation," Puneet Vats, Chief Public Relations Officer, NCRTC, said.

To minimise the vibration in the tunnels caused by the movement of the high-speed trains, a mass-spring system is being used by NCRTC. In the installation process of this mass-spring system, before laying the slab tracks in the tunnels, a layer of first-level concrete is applied on the surface of the tunnel. After that, a mass-spring sheet is laid on this layer, and the track is laid on top of it. It reduces the vibration inside the tunnel to a great extent, Vats said.

Providing further information, NCRTC officials said after the installation of the track slabs, activities to install signaling system and traction (OHE) will be started.

In addition, all the underground stations being constructed for the RRTS corridor in Meerut have taken shape. Track laying activities are in full swing on a about 5 km long underground section from Meerut Central to Begumpul. Three underground stations are being constructed for the RRTS corridor in Meerut - Meerut Central, Bhainsali and Begumpul.

The officials said that Meerut Central and Bhainsali stations are metro stations, while Begumpul will provide both Namo Bharat and metro services. The underground section has now been connected to the elevated viaduct on both sides of the corridor through ramps.

Begumpul is the only underground station of Meerut where Namo Bharat train services will be available for passengers. It is the largest underground station of Meerut and the deepest station of the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. Two tracks are being laid on the island platform of the station. Both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro trains will be operated on these tracks with the use of the most modern signaling system consecutively, the officials added.