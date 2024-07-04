NCRTC Uses Advanced Technology To Produce High Strength Ballastless Track Slabs For RRTS

New Delhi: National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has initiated to use of advanced technology to produce high-strength ballastless track slabs for India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers with a design speed of 180 kmph respectively during operation, NCRTC officials said on Thursday.
According to NCRTC officials, these indigenous manufactured ballastless track slabs have a longer life span and require less maintenance, which in turn minimises the overall maintenance cost of this track to a considerable level. High-quality concrete is used to manufacture these 4 m x 2.4 m long slab tracks. The installation of slab tracks inside the tunnel has commenced. To provide strength to the track in the circular tunnel, firstly a Plain Cement Concrete (PCC) base is constructed, the officials informed.
"With the help of this track technology, NCRTC will be able to run high-speed and high-frequency RRTS trains and ensure the safety and comfort of passengers with a design speed of 180 kmph respectively during operation," Puneet Vats, Chief Public Relations Officer, NCRTC, said.
To minimise the vibration in the tunnels caused by the movement of the high-speed trains, a mass-spring system is being used by NCRTC. In the installation process of this mass-spring system, before laying the slab tracks in the tunnels, a layer of first-level concrete is applied on the surface of the tunnel. After that, a mass-spring sheet is laid on this layer, and the track is laid on top of it. It reduces the vibration inside the tunnel to a great extent, Vats said.