ETV Bharat / technology

NCLAT Admits Meta, Whatsapp Pleas Against CCI's Rs 213.14-Cr Penalty Over Abuse Of Dominance

New Delhi: Appellate tribunal NCLAT on Thursday admitted the petitions filed by Meta Platforms and Whatsapp against an order passed by fair trade regulator CCI which imposed a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore for abuse of market dominance.

After hearing the initial submission from Meta and CCI on the issue, a two-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said the issue requires consideration.

"We find that the submission raised by the parties needs consideration. We admit both the appeals," said the NCLAT bench which also comprised its Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan.

However, over the interim relief to stay the CCI order, NCLAT said it will decide next week.

During the proceedings, the counsel appearing for Whatsapp and Meta Platform requested the appellate tribunal to stay the CCI order. However, this was opposed by the counsel appearing for the Competition Commission of India.