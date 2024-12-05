ETV Bharat / technology

Kolkata Emerges As India's Leading Scientific Hub In Nature's Global List

Hyderabad: Kolkata has been ranked as the top Indian city in the prestigious global list of 200 scientific cities released this year by Nature. The Metropolitan Area (MA) not only performed better than Indian cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad but also overtook renowned places like Edinburgh, Helsinki, and Geneva.

Bratya Basu, West Bengal's Education Minister, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his excitement about this achievement and recognition.

The Nature Index evaluates cities and institutions on the basis of their contributions to research papers published in leading scientific journals. A city’s "share" reflects its proportional contribution to high-impact publications, while its "count" indicates the total number of articles contributed.

On the global scale, Beijing retained the top spot, while Shanghai moved into second place, pushing New York to third. This shift highlights China’s growing influence in the global research landscape. Kolkata ranked 83 globally, followed by Bengaluru at 85. Other Indian cities, such as Mumbai MA, Central National Capital Region (Delhi), and Hyderabad MA, have been ranked 98, 124, and 184 respectively.

Kolkata’s Contributions to Scientific Research

In an international survey by Stanford University, 5,352 Indian scientists were recognised among the top 2 per cent of researchers globally, up from 4,635 in 2023. This growth reflects India’s rising impact on global research.