National Technology Day 2025 | UP To Set Up AI City To Transform Technological Roadmap

Lucknow: The constant developments in the field of technology, with a special focus on artificial intelligence (AI), can be a game changer, believes a technocrat.

Dr Maheep Singh, an expert in artificial intelligence and an innovation entrepreneur of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, said, "The coming age is of artificial intelligence, and the government thinks that by building an AI city, more jobs will be generated in Uttar Pradesh. If Lucknow is developed into an AI hub, then companies from across the country and abroad will invest in industry, startups, IT companies and academia."

A 70-acre plot of land has been identified near Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport for an artificial intelligence city, and Singh is optimistic about it ending the dependence of Lucknow on tech cities like Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru. The state government has made the lesson on innovation compulsory in all engineering colleges and universities. Innovation has been prioritised in 20 universities, more than 750 engineering colleges, over 2,500 polytechnics and an equal number of ITIs in the state.

Professor JP Pandey, vice-chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, said, "In line with the intention of the government, the university has implemented the study of innovation as a compulsory subject in all engineering colleges affiliated to it. The university has arranged a fund of about Rs 100 crore for the purpose."

To promote innovation, about 100 incubation centres have been set up with an expenditure of Rs 15 lakh for one sector, and works are at an advanced stage to set up incubation centres in all state universities. The process to equip each ITI with an incubation centre is afoot.

The incubation centre in Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University, one of the largest in the state, is grooming over 2,000 startups, and the Noida branch of IIM Lucknow is handholding over 800 startups to redefine the technological roadmap of the state.

Professor Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor of Lucknow University, said, "The government has instructed all universities to open incubation centres at the individual level. Lucknow University set out on the journey a few years ago, but our efforts are on to better it. Universities without an incubation centre have been asked to set it up at any cost by this year."

An IT City is being developed over 1,696 acres between Sultanpur Road and Outer Ring Road in Lucknow to make Uttar Pradesh a big investment hub. Through the Invest UP scheme, the government will provide land to technology companies.

A batch of startrups are being trained at an incubation centre. (ETV Bharat)

The government has fixed a target in the latest budget to skill the youth to me them employable. It will train 54,833 candidates under the Pradhan Mantri Internship Yojana and connect them with employers. Over 15.25 lakh youth have been imparted free training in the last six years, and 5.71 lakh of them were employed in various sectors.

The government has provided employment opportunities to 2.54 lakh youths by providing them training in various industries and the MSME sector under schemes like Make in India and Startup India. Over 800 startups have been incubated by Incents in various incubation centres, which have generated over 10,000 jobs.