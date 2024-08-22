ETV Bharat / technology

National Space Day To Mark Chandrayaan 3 Success

File photo of ISRO video grab showing the ramping down of the Chandrayaan-3 Rover from the Lander to the lunar surface ( ANI )

Hyderabad: India became the fourth country to land on the moon and the first nation to reach its southern polar region on August 23, 2023. To honour this landmark achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced August 23 as "National Space Day".

On the 1st National Space Day, August 23, 2024, the Department of Space will be conducting extensive celebrations across the country.

Theme of National Space Day: To commemorate the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, the theme selected for National Space Day this year is 'Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga'. It emphasises the importance of space exploration on society and technology.

Speaking about this space analyst Girish Linganna said that the government is also organising a month-long program to showcase India's space achievements and inspire youths he said

This year's event will be held under the slogan 'Touching Lives While Touching the Moon' and India's Space Saga as the motto. This theme aptly illustrates that India's space explorations are not only limited to extraordinary scientific achievements but also make a positive difference in the daily lives of common people.

Even as India is reaching the stars, its roots are firmly rooted on the earth itself. Also, the country is striving to improve the lives of its people through technological developments and breakthroughs in space explorations, Linganna said.

About Chandrayaan-3

On July 14, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully launched into orbit. On the next day, the first orbit-raising manoeuvre was successfully performed. On August 1, 2023, the TransLunar Injection was performed successfully. On August 5, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. On August 17, 2023, the Lander module was successfully separated from the propulsion module.

On 23 August, at 6:04 PM, the Chandrayaan-3's lander touched down close to the center of the 4.5-kilometer-wide area that had been targeted for the landing. The lander landed within 300 meters (985 feet) of that point.