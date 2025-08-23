ETV Bharat / technology

National Space Day 2025: PM Modi Invites Youth To Join India's Astronaut Pool

New Delhi: India is observing its second National Space Day today, August 23, 2025. The day celebrates the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which accomplished a safe and soft landing of Vikram Lander on the lunar surface. The mission not only made India the fourth country to achieve the feat but also the first to land a rover near the southern polar region of the moon. The soft landing was followed by a successful deployment of the Pragyaan Rover on the lunar surface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru on August 26, 2023, made the announcement to observe August 23 as National Space Day. The theme for this year’s National Space Day is "Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities”.

Indian astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla attended the 2nd National Space Day program organised by ISRO at Bharat Mandapam, with Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, and ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. The other three designated astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission, Ajit Krishnan, Prasanth B Nair, and Angad Pratap, also joined Shukla on the stage.

During the event, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan thanked the citizens of India and the government for their support. He said, "23rd August, 2023, was a historical day. India successfully landed, soft landed Chandrayanthi near the south pole of the moon, and we became the first country to successfully soft land near the south pole of the moon."

"It was the honorable Prime Minister who named the spot where the Chandrayaan landed as the Sivasakthi point, declared 23rd August as the National Space Day," Narayanan said, expressing gratitude towards the PM for declaring the day as National Space Day and for also guiding the space agency to take Indian space program to greater heights to meet the Viksit Bharat 2047 aim.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the National Space Day event virtually. Addressing the attendees, the PM recalled ISRO's achievements, his conversation with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, and announced the preparation of an Indian astronaut pool.

"We have also become the fourth country in the world to have the capability of docking and undocking in space," he said. "Just three days ago, I met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. He filled every Indian with pride by hoisting the tricolour on the International Space Station. The moment, the feeling when he was showing me the tricolour, is beyond words. In my discussion with Group Captain Shubhanshu, I have seen the immense courage and infinite dreams of the youth of the new India. To take these dreams forward."

He further said, "We are also going to prepare India's astronaut pool. Today on Space Day, I invite my young friends to join this astronaut pool to give wings to India's dreams. Today India is rapidly progressing in breakthrough technologies like semi-cryogenic engine and electric propulsion."

Nationwide activities to celebrate National Space Day