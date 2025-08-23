National Space Day 2025: PM Modi Invites Youth To Join India's Astronaut Pool

New Delhi: India is observing its second National Space Day today, August 23, 2025. The day celebrates the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which accomplished a safe and soft landing of Vikram Lander on the lunar surface. The mission not only made India the fourth country to achieve the feat but also the first to land a rover near the southern polar region of the moon. The soft landing was followed by a successful deployment of the Pragyaan Rover on the lunar surface.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru on August 26, 2023, made the announcement to observe August 23 as National Space Day. The theme for this year’s National Space Day is "Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities”.
Indian astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla attended the 2nd National Space Day program organised by ISRO at Bharat Mandapam, with Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, and ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. The other three designated astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission, Ajit Krishnan, Prasanth B Nair, and Angad Pratap, also joined Shukla on the stage.
During the event, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan thanked the citizens of India and the government for their support. He said, "23rd August, 2023, was a historical day. India successfully landed, soft landed Chandrayanthi near the south pole of the moon, and we became the first country to successfully soft land near the south pole of the moon."
"It was the honorable Prime Minister who named the spot where the Chandrayaan landed as the Sivasakthi point, declared 23rd August as the National Space Day," Narayanan said, expressing gratitude towards the PM for declaring the day as National Space Day and for also guiding the space agency to take Indian space program to greater heights to meet the Viksit Bharat 2047 aim.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the National Space Day event virtually. Addressing the attendees, the PM recalled ISRO's achievements, his conversation with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, and announced the preparation of an Indian astronaut pool.
"We have also become the fourth country in the world to have the capability of docking and undocking in space," he said. "Just three days ago, I met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. He filled every Indian with pride by hoisting the tricolour on the International Space Station. The moment, the feeling when he was showing me the tricolour, is beyond words. In my discussion with Group Captain Shubhanshu, I have seen the immense courage and infinite dreams of the youth of the new India. To take these dreams forward."
He further said, "We are also going to prepare India's astronaut pool. Today on Space Day, I invite my young friends to join this astronaut pool to give wings to India's dreams. Today India is rapidly progressing in breakthrough technologies like semi-cryogenic engine and electric propulsion."
Nationwide activities to celebrate National Space Day
As part of the national Space Day celebrations, ISRO hosted the National Space Meet 2.0 in New Delhi yesterday, August 22, bringing together several ministries, private stakeholders, academia, startups, and experts to help shape the next decade of India’s space roadmap.
During the event, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan highlighted India’s remarkable space journey—from the rocket launches at Thumba in 1963 to the nation’s current global recognition as a leader in space exploration. He also emphasised the importance of private sector involvement and reforms in achieving Viksit Bharat 2047.
To mark National Space Day, the Department of Space is hosting month-long events nationwide to engage youth in space science, with PRL (Physical Research Laboratory) organising activities across its campuses.
Additionally, schools in Uttar Pradesh have introduced a new NCERT module, India – A Rising Space Power, aimed at sparking scientific curiosity and highlighting key missions like Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, and Gaganyaan.
Chandrayaan Missions
ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-1 mission to map the lunar surface in detail in October 2008 aboard a PSLV-C11 rocket. It was followed by Chandrayaan-2 in July 2019, which was partially successful as the orbiter entered lunar orbit and continues to send back high-resolution data, while Vikram lander lost communication during its descent, and thus Pragyan rover was never deployed. The Chandrayaan-3, launched in July 2023, achieved a soft landing on August 23, 2023, allowing Vikram Lander to carry scientific instruments and Pragyan Rover to explore the lunar surface.
ISRO's achievement
Between 2014 and 2025, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completed 58 launch vehicle missions, which is an increase of 38 per cent compared to 42 missions before 2014.
In the last 10 years, from January 2015 to December 2024, ISRO launched a total of 398 foreign satellites of 34 countries on a commercial basis via PSLV, LVM3, and SSLV. This marks an increase of over 1000 per cent compared to 35 foreign satellite launches before 2014.
On February 15, 2017, ISRO created a world record by launching 104 satellites simultaneously in a single mission, which has not been broken to date.
Mangalyaan, India's interplanetary venture to Mars, was launched by ISRO on November 5, 2013, making the country the first country in the world to successfully enter Martian orbit on its maiden attempt. Originally designed for a six-month duration, the Mars Orbiter Mission operated for over
ISRO launched India’s first solar Mission, Aditya L-1, in September 2023, with an aim to study the Sun from an orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point 1 (L1), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. In February 2025, the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) on board Aditya-L1 obtained an unprecedented view of a powerful solar intense fire ‘kernel’ in the lower solar atmosphere, namely the photosphere and chromosphere.
The space agency also demonstrated space docking capabilities with the Spadex mission in January 2025, making India the fourth country capable of such a feat. The Indian astronomy mission AstroSat, launched in 2015, led to over 400 research papers and 30 theses. India has signed space cooperation documents with 61 countries and five multilateral bodies.
The recent launch of NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), jointly developed by NASA and ISRO, marks another feat for the Indian space agency. Launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, in July 2025, NISAR is a first-of-its-kind Earth observation satellite, which carries dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar (NASA’s L-band and ISRO’s S-band) on a single platform to provide high-resolution, all-weather images of the Earth’s land and ice surfaces.