National Science Day 2025: Honouring Dr CV Raman on February 28

Hyderabad: Scientific development has drastically changed the lives of human beings in many ways. From the invention of stone tools to robots, human beings have come a long way with the help of science. When one talks about science, it is inevitable not to mention India, as it has been the home to brilliant minds whose contributions have inspired generations.

These pioneering scientists not only have advanced knowledge but also placed India at the top of the world. One such personality was Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, also known as CV Raman. The discovery of the Raman Effect changed the field of physics and earned him the Nobel Prize.

National Science Day: What is it

National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 every year to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect. The Government of India chose February 28 as National Science Day in 1986 because, on this day, CV Raman announced the discovery of the 'Raman Effect', for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930.

National Science Day 2025: Theme

The Department of Science and Technology has chosen the theme "Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for a Viksit Bharat" for this year. The theme focuses on the role of young minds in using and aligning the nation's scientific and technological progress toward achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

National Science Day 2025: Objectives

The main objective of National Science Day is to disseminate the importance of science and its application among people. Other than this, National Science Day also highlights the following objectives:

It helps to spread the significance of scientific applications in daily life.

It highlights all the activities, efforts, and achievements of Indian and international scientists whose inventions impact daily life.

It provides a platform for discussing all the issues faced and emerging technologies in the field of science.

It popularises science and technology among people.

What is the Raman Effect

The Raman Effect is a phenomenon in which a wave of light is passed through a material (such as gas, liquid, or solid) and changes direction and wavelength due to light's contact with the material's molecular structure. This research done by CV Raman shows how humans perceive colours. Moreover, this is the reason why the colour of seawater looks blue. The Raman Effect helps scientists to understand the molecular structure of different materials and how light changes according to them.

Key Facts About CV Raman

Dr. CV Raman was born on November 7, 1888, in Tamil Nadu (then Madras Presidency). His father was a professor of Mathematics and Physics.

CV Raman completed his BA from the Presidency College in Madras and completed his MA in Physics from the same college.

At that time, a career in science was not considered viable, so he joined the Indian Finance Department.

Despite his government job, he continued his experimental research at the Indian Association for Cultivation of Science in Calcutta (now Kolkata).

He researched the spectrum nature of steel, fundamental issues of steel dynamics, the structure and properties of diamonds, and the optical behavior of many pigmented materials.

CV Raman was the first one to discover the harmonic nature of the tabla and mridangam.

In 1954, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via his X handle, stated, "Greetings on National Science Day to those passionate about science, particularly our young innovators. Let’s keep popularising science and innovation and leveraging science to build a Viksit Bharat.

During this month’s #MannKiBaat, the Prime Minister had talked about ‘One Day as a Scientist’…where the youth take part in some or the other scientific activity."