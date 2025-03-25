NASA's Webb Telescope Captures A Star In The Making 625 Light-Years Away From Earth

Hyderabad: NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most powerful observatory ever launched into space, has captured a breathtaking scene of a plume of gas and dust streaming from a star in the making, with a spiral galaxy as a stunning backdrop.

NASA calls the outflows from protostars Herbig-Haro objects and has named the latest frothy-looking outflow Herbig-Haro 49/50. HH 49/50 is located about 625 light-years from Earth in the constellation Chamaeleon, NASA said in a release on Monday.

It is at a distance of 625 light-years from Earth and the new composite infrared image allows researchers to examine its details on small spatial scales like never before, it said. Light-year is defined as the distance light travels in one Earth year, which is approximately 9.46 trillion kilometres.

"This new composite image combining observations from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) provides a high-resolution view to explore the exquisite details of this bubbling activity," NASA said.

What are Herbig-Haro objects

Herbig-Haro objects, according to NASA, are outflows produced by jets launched from a nearby, forming star, and can extend for light-years, plowing into a denser region of material. "This creates shock waves, heating the material to higher temperatures. The material then cools by emitting light at visible and infrared wavelengths," NASA said.

2006 Vs 2025

Interestingly, NASA’s retired Spitzer Space Telescope had observed the same protostar and captured images of it in 2006. Scientists then nicknamed Herbig-Haro 49/50 (HH 49/50) the “Cosmic Tornado” for its helical appearance, but they were uncertain about the nature of the fuzzy object at the tip of the “tornado.”

19 years later, with its higher imaging resolution, the Webb Space Telescope provides a different visual impression of HH 49/50 by revealing fine features of the shocked regions in the outflow, uncovering the fuzzy object to be a distant spiral galaxy, and displaying a sea of distant background galaxies. It is one of the closest star-forming regions of our Milky Way galaxy, according to NASA.

This side-by-side comparison shows a Spitzer Space Telescope Infrared Array Camera image of HH 49/50 (left) versus a Webb image of the same object (right) using the NIRCam (Near-infrared Camera) instrument and MIRI (Mid-infrared Instrument). (NASA)

Chamaeleon I Cloud complex

HH 49/50 is located in the Chamaeleon I Cloud complex , one of the nearest active star formation regions in our Milky Way, which is creating numerous low-mass stars similar to our Sun.

"This cloud complex is likely similar to the environment that our Sun formed in. Past observations of this region show that the HH 49/50 outflow is moving away from us at speeds of 60-190 miles per second (100-300 kilometres per second) and is just one feature of a larger outflow," read the statement.

The arc-shaped features in HH 49/50, similar to a water wake created by a speeding boat, point back to the source of this outflow. Based on past observations, scientists suspect that a protostar known as Cederblad 110 IRS4 is a plausible driver of the jet activity.

"Located roughly 1.5 light-years away from HH 49/50 (off the lower right corner of the Webb image), CED 110 IRS4 is a Class I protostar. Class I protostars are young objects (tens of thousands to a million years old) in the prime time of gaining mass. They usually have a discernable disk of material surrounding them that is still falling onto the protostar," NASA said.