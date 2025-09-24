ETV Bharat / technology

NASA Selects 10 Astronauts Candidates To Support Future Moon & Mars Missions, Six Are Women

The training of the 2025 astronaut candidates will being from early 2026. ( Image Credit: NASA )

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced the 2025 Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) list. It contains ten astronaut candidates, selected from more than 8,000 applicants in the United States (US). The shortlisted candidates will be offered flight assignments after completing two years of their training. These candidates are expected to support future science and exploration missions to low Earth orbit, lunar missions under Artemis, and be enrolled on crew missions to Mars.

NASA Administrator Sean Duffy welcomes all the 2025 astronaut candidates during a ceremony held at the space agency’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, US.

Notably, this will be the space agency’s 24th astronaut class, with a majority of women for the first time in the history of NASA, since 1959.

2025 ASCAN List and their background

As per NASA, the 24th astronaut class represents a diverse group of knowledge and experience. Among the ten candidates, Lauren Edgar, a geologist, contributed to the formulation of Artemis science objectives; Anna Menon, a private astronaut and a former SpaceX operations engineer; Adam Fuhrmann and Cameron Jones are military test pilots; and Imelda Muller is a physician. The other candidates are engineers, flight surgeons, and planetary scientists.

Interestingly, the 2025 ASCAN list consists of six women participants, which is the first time in the history of NASA to have a majority of women in the class. The detailed list of 2025 ASCAN participants is given below.

Ben Bailey (38)

Rank: Chief Warrant Officer 3, US Army

Chief Warrant Officer 3, US Army Hometown: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Education: BSc Mechanical Engineering (UVA), MSc Systems Engineering (Naval Postgraduate School)

BSc Mechanical Engineering (UVA), MSc Systems Engineering (Naval Postgraduate School) Flight Experience: 2,000+ hours in 30+ rotary/fixed-wing aircraft

2,000+ hours in 30+ rotary/fixed-wing aircraft Role at Selection: Developmental testing of Army rotary wing tech (UH-60, CH-47F)

Lauren Edgar (40)