ETV Bharat / technology

NASA To Livestream Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore's Return To Earth: Date, Time, Where To Watch Live

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 members pose together for a portrait inside the vestibule between the International Space Station and the SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft ( NASA )

Crew-9 Return Livestream: NASA astronauts stuck at the International Space Station for more than nine months are finally returning to Earth. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will accompany Crew-9 members which include astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. The space agency confirmed the date and time of their descent to the planet will provide live coverage of the return flight, beginning with Dragon spacecraft hatch closure preparations at 8:15 AM IST Tuesday, March 18 or 10:45 PM EDT Monday, March 17.

NASA said that it met SpaceX on Sunday to assess weather and splashdown conditions off Florida’s coast for the return of the agency’s Crew-9 mission from the ISS. "Mission managers will continue monitoring weather conditions in the area, as Dragon’s undocking depends on various factors, including spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather, sea states, and other factors."

NASA and SpaceX will confirm the specific splashdown location closer to the Crew-9 return.

When and where to watch Crew-9 return live

As mentioned above, NASA will start the live stream of the return of SpaceX Crew-9 to Earth from the ISS, starting with Dragon spacecraft hatch closure preparations at 8:15 AM IST Tuesday, March 18 (10:45 PM EDT Monday, March 17).