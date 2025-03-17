NASA To Livestream Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore's Return To Earth: Date, Time, Where To Watch Live

Crew-9 Return Livestream: NASA astronauts stuck at the International Space Station for more than nine months are finally returning to Earth. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will accompany Crew-9 members which include astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. The space agency confirmed the date and time of their descent to the planet will provide live coverage of the return flight, beginning with Dragon spacecraft hatch closure preparations at 8:15 AM IST Tuesday, March 18 or 10:45 PM EDT Monday, March 17.
NASA said that it met SpaceX on Sunday to assess weather and splashdown conditions off Florida’s coast for the return of the agency’s Crew-9 mission from the ISS. "Mission managers will continue monitoring weather conditions in the area, as Dragon’s undocking depends on various factors, including spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather, sea states, and other factors."
NASA and SpaceX will confirm the specific splashdown location closer to the Crew-9 return.
When and where to watch Crew-9 return live
As mentioned above, NASA will start the live stream of the return of SpaceX Crew-9 to Earth from the ISS, starting with Dragon spacecraft hatch closure preparations at 8:15 AM IST Tuesday, March 18 (10:45 PM EDT Monday, March 17).
The livestream will be available at NASA+ (formerly NASA TV), the agency's free streaming platform. It is accessible for all at plus.nasa.gov.
Additionally, NASA programming is also available via the space agency's social media accounts on X, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch. Third-party services like Roku, Hulu, DirectTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV also showcase NASA programming, though they may require purchasing a subscription.
Crew-9 return events as per Indian Standard Time (IST)
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Event
|Monday, March 18
|8:15 a.m.
|Hatch closing coverage begins on NASA+
|Tuesday, March 19
|11:15 a.m.
|Undocking coverage begins on NASA+
|Tuesday, March 19
|11:35 a.m.
|Undocking
|Tuesday, March 19
|Continuous coverage (audio-only)
|Following the conclusion of undocking coverage, NASA will switch to audio only.
|Tuesday, March 19
|-
|Pending weather conditions at the splashdown sites, continuous coverage will resume prior to the start of deorbit burn.
|Wednesday, March 20
|2:15 a.m.
|Return coverage begins on NASA+
|Wednesday, March 20
|2:41 a.m. (approx.)
|Deorbit burn (time is approximate)
|Wednesday, March 20
|3:27 a.m. (approx.)
|Splashdown (time is approximate)
|Wednesday, March 20
|5:00 a.m.
Return-to-Earth media conference on NASA+ with the following participants:
Also read: What Does Space Do To Human Body? A List Of Astronauts Who Stayed Up Around A Year In Space