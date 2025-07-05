3I/ATLAS: NASA Discovers 3rd Interstellar Object, Set To Pass Through Our Solar System This Year

Hyderabad: NASA has discovered a new interstellar object, which is en route to pass through the orbit of Mars, reaching its closest approach to the Sun later this year at a distance of 1.4 AU (astronomical unit) or 210 million kilometres.

The object, believed to be a comet, was first reported on July 1 by the NASA-funded ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) survey telescope in Rio Hurtado, Chile. Originating from interstellar space, the comet is arriving from the direction of the constellation Sagittarius and is currently located about 670 million kilometres away. The comet has been officially named 3I/ATLAS.

NASA stated that since the initial report, astronomers have gathered earlier observations from the archives of three different ATLAS telescopes worldwide, as well as from the Zwicky Transient Facility at the Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, California. "These 'pre-discovery' observations extend back to June 14. Numerous telescopes have reported additional observations since the object was first reported," NASA added.

Interstellar comet approaches Earth

According to NASA, the interstellar comet poses no threat to Earth and will remain at a distance of at least 1.6 AUs, which is about 240 million km.

The 3I/ATLAS is currently about 4.5 AU (about 670 million km) from the Sun. NASA says that it will reach its closest approach to the Sun around October 30, 2025, passing at a distance of 1.4 AU (about 210 million km). While the comet doesn't enter the Earth's orbit, it will pass through the orbit of Mars. NASA has shared a diagram showcasing the trajectory of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS as it passes through the solar system, which is embedded below:

The trajectory of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS (Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Investigating 3I/ATLAS

NASA reports that astronomers worldwide are investigating the interstellar comet’s size and physical properties. 3I/ATLAS should remain visible to ground-based telescopes through September, after which it will pass too close to the Sun to observe, the space agency said.

Notably, the comet is expected to reappear on the other side of the Sun by early December, allowing for renewed observations.

Other interstellar objects

The newly discovered 3I/ATLAS comet is only the third interstellar object that astronomers have ever recorded.

The first known interstellar object to enter our solar system, 1I/2017 U1 ‘Oumuamua, was detected in October 2017 by the University of Hawaii’s Pan-STARRS telescope, supported by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Observations Program. Initially thought to be a comet, ‘Oumuamua showed no signs of typical cometary activity after it passed the Sun on September 9, 2017, at an extraordinary speed of 87.3 kilometres per second. It was briefly reclassified as an asteroid, but further observations revealed a slight acceleration in its motion, indicating behaviour more consistent with a comet.

The object was officially designated 1I/2017 U1 by the International Astronomical Union, the body responsible for naming celestial objects. The Pan-STARRS team also gave it the name ‘Oumuamua, a Hawaiian word meaning “a messenger from afar arriving first.”

The second interstellar object was 2I/Borisov, discovered in August 2019 by amateur astronomer Gennadiy Borisov. It resembled a typical comet, with a visible coma and tail. Its interstellar origin was confirmed by its hyperbolic orbit. Unlike 'Oumuamua, Borisov behaved like a comet from our solar system, releasing gas and dust as it approached the Sun, suggesting it was a more typical interstellar body.