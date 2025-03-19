The Untold Adventures Of Astronaut Sunita Williams: Education, Career, Achievements, NASA Salary, More

Hyderabad: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, along with Crew-9 members-- Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut, Aleksandr Gorbunov-- safely splashdowned into the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida. The two veteran astronauts-- Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned from space after a nine month-stay at the ISS (International Space Station). Both astronauts had originally travelled to the ISS to conduct a short test flight on the Boeing Starliner. However, the spacecraft was sent back to Earth without the astronauts as it was deemed unsafe for the return journey.
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore handled uncertainty over their return for months before finally getting ready to leave the ISS together with Crew-9 team members who kept two seats empty on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for the Starliner duo. Being an India-origin NASA astronaut, Indians are keenly interested in Sunita Williams' return journey. Her ancestral village in Jhulasan, Gujarat welcomed her long-awaited homecoming as villagers lit firecrackers and danced during the night.
Sunita Williams was born in 1965 in Euclid, Ohio, to Dr Deepak Pandya and Bonnie Pandya. Her father, Dr Deepak was from the village of Jhulasen, Gujarat, who had immigrated to the US in 1957 to work as a neuroscientist. Williams is the youngest of three siblings.
She completed her high school at Needham High School, Massachusetts in 1983 and earned her undergraduate Bachelor of Science in Physical Science from the US Naval Academy in 1987. She completed her Master of Science in Engineering Management from Florida Institute of Technology in 1995.
Career Highlights of Sunita Williams
Sunita Williams logged 3,000+ flight hours in over 30 different aircraft, playing pivotal roles in military operations, disaster relief efforts, and aviation safety. Following are the career highlights of Williams:
1987: Commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy upon graduating from the US Naval Academy.
1987–1989: Completed her Basic Diving Officer and Naval Aviation training, earning her designation as a Naval Aviator in July 1989.
1989–1992: Assigned to Helicopter Combat Support Squadron 8 (Norfolk, Virginia) after initial H-46 Seaknight training. Deployed overseas to the Mediterranean, Red Sea, and Persian Gulf in support of Desert Shield and Operation Provide Comfort.
1992: Led an H-46 detachment onboard USS Sylvania for Hurricane Andrew Relief Operations in Miami, Florida.
1993: Selected for and completed training at the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School. Assigned as H-46 Project Officer, V-22 Chase Pilot, and Squadron Safety Officer. Conducted test flights in various aircraft, including SH-60B/F, UH-1, and CH-53.
1995–1996: Returned to the Naval Test Pilot School as an instructor and Safety Officer, flying UH-60, OH-6, and OH-58 helicopters.
Post-1996: Assigned to USS Saipan (LHA-2) as Aircraft Handler and Assistant Air Boss. Selected for NASA’s astronaut program while deployed onboard USS Saipan.
Sunita Williams at NASA
Sunita Williams was selected as a NASA astronaut in 1998, following which she underwent extensive training in spacecraft systems, survival techniques, and physiology. She contributed to the International Space Station (ISS) project with the Russian Space Agency and advanced the station's robotics branch. Williams, as a NEEMO2 crew member, lived underwater in the Aquarius habitat for nine days.
She served as a Deputy Chief of the Astronaut Office and also supported a long-duration mission as the Flight Engineer for Expedition 32 and as the commander for the ISS (International Space Station) for Expedition 33.
The latest mission was her third space journey when she launched for the ISS on June 5, 2024, with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore in a Boeing Starliner spacecraft. It was the first crewed flight for the spacecraft, and it arrived at the space station on June 6, 2024. However, NASA decided to return the Starliner without the crew as it was deemed unsafe for the return journey. The duo became Expedition 71/71 crew members and returned to Earth on March 19, 2025, in a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.
Sunita Williams' Spaceflight Achievements
Expedition 14/15 (2006-2007): Williams flew aboard STS-116, became a Flight Engineer on the ISS, and set a female spacewalk record with four spacewalks totalling 29 hours and 17 minutes.
Expedition 32/33 (2012): She launched aboard Soyuz, spent 127 days in space conducting research, and performed three spacewalks for crucial repairs.
Expedition 72 (2025): As part of Crew-9, she conducted a record-breaking spacewalk, collecting materials and removing equipment.
Williams holds the record for total spacewalking time by a female astronaut, with 62 hours and 6 minutes, ranking fourth on NASA’s all-time list.
Sunita Williams Salary
NASA astronauts are federal employees and their salaries are determined by the U.S. government's General Schedule (GS) pay scale. Most astronauts fall under the GS-12 to GS-15 pay grades as per their experience and rank.
- GS-12: Starting salary is around $66,000 per year.
- GS-13: Can go up to approximately $103,000 per year.
- GS-15: The highest level, with salaries ranging from $125,133 to $162,672 annually
Sunita Williams, a veteran astronaut, falls under the GS-15 category. This indicates that she carries an estimated annual salary between $125,133 and $162,672, which translates to around Rs 1.08 crore to Rs 1.40 crore. Apart from salary, NASA astronauts are offered benefits such as health insurance, advanced mission training, psychological support and travel allowances.
Awards
Sunita Williams was honoured with Padma Bhushan in India. Apart from this, she has been awarded with Legion of Merit, DSSM (twice), Humanitarian Service Medal, and others.
Organisations
She is also a member of several organisations such as the American Helicopter Association, the Society of Experimental Test Pilots, and the Society of Flight Test Engineers.
Will Sunita Williams Visit India?
After her first space expedition, in September 2007, Sunita visited India where she went to Sabarmati Ashram and her native village, Jhulasen. Both are situated in Gujarat. Moreover, she had donated to a school in her village and also met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Williams visited India again after completing her second space mission in 2013 as well. Now that she has completed her third space mission, it remains to be seen whether she will visit India again.