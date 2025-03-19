ETV Bharat / technology

The Untold Adventures Of Astronaut Sunita Williams: Education, Career, Achievements, NASA Salary, More

Hyderabad: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, along with Crew-9 members-- Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut, Aleksandr Gorbunov-- safely splashdowned into the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida. The two veteran astronauts-- Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned from space after a nine month-stay at the ISS (International Space Station). Both astronauts had originally travelled to the ISS to conduct a short test flight on the Boeing Starliner. However, the spacecraft was sent back to Earth without the astronauts as it was deemed unsafe for the return journey.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore handled uncertainty over their return for months before finally getting ready to leave the ISS together with Crew-9 team members who kept two seats empty on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for the Starliner duo. Being an India-origin NASA astronaut, Indians are keenly interested in Sunita Williams' return journey. Her ancestral village in Jhulasan, Gujarat welcomed her long-awaited homecoming as villagers lit firecrackers and danced during the night.

Sunita Williams was born in 1965 in Euclid, Ohio, to Dr Deepak Pandya and Bonnie Pandya. Her father, Dr Deepak was from the village of Jhulasen, Gujarat, who had immigrated to the US in 1957 to work as a neuroscientist. Williams is the youngest of three siblings.

She completed her high school at Needham High School, Massachusetts in 1983 and earned her undergraduate Bachelor of Science in Physical Science from the US Naval Academy in 1987. She completed her Master of Science in Engineering Management from Florida Institute of Technology in 1995.

Career Highlights of Sunita Williams

Sunita Williams logged 3,000+ flight hours in over 30 different aircraft, playing pivotal roles in military operations, disaster relief efforts, and aviation safety. Following are the career highlights of Williams:

1987: Commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy upon graduating from the US Naval Academy.

1987–1989: Completed her Basic Diving Officer and Naval Aviation training, earning her designation as a Naval Aviator in July 1989.

1989–1992: Assigned to Helicopter Combat Support Squadron 8 (Norfolk, Virginia) after initial H-46 Seaknight training. Deployed overseas to the Mediterranean, Red Sea, and Persian Gulf in support of Desert Shield and Operation Provide Comfort.

1992: Led an H-46 detachment onboard USS Sylvania for Hurricane Andrew Relief Operations in Miami, Florida.

1993: Selected for and completed training at the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School. Assigned as H-46 Project Officer, V-22 Chase Pilot, and Squadron Safety Officer. Conducted test flights in various aircraft, including SH-60B/F, UH-1, and CH-53.

1995–1996: Returned to the Naval Test Pilot School as an instructor and Safety Officer, flying UH-60, OH-6, and OH-58 helicopters.

Post-1996: Assigned to USS Saipan (LHA-2) as Aircraft Handler and Assistant Air Boss. Selected for NASA’s astronaut program while deployed onboard USS Saipan.

Sunita Williams at NASA

Sunita Williams was selected as a NASA astronaut in 1998, following which she underwent extensive training in spacecraft systems, survival techniques, and physiology. She contributed to the International Space Station (ISS) project with the Russian Space Agency and advanced the station's robotics branch. Williams, as a NEEMO2 crew member, lived underwater in the Aquarius habitat for nine days.

She served as a Deputy Chief of the Astronaut Office and also supported a long-duration mission as the Flight Engineer for Expedition 32 and as the commander for the ISS (International Space Station) for Expedition 33.