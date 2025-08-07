NASA Astronaut Butch Wilmore Retires Months After Returning From Extended Spaceflight

Hyderabad: The return of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the International Space Station (ISS) was probably the most trending space topic of early 2025. The duo spent over nine months in space on a mission which was supposed to last only about a week. Five months after their return to Earth, Wilmore has retired from NASA, ending his 25-year-long career at the space agency as an astronaut and test pilot.

NASA announced Barry 'Butch' Wilmore's departure, detailing his career, which includes flying in four different spacecraft and accumulating 464 days in space.

“From my earliest days, I have been captivated by the marvels of creation, looking upward with an insatiable curiosity. This curiosity propelled me into the skies, and eventually to space, where the magnificence of the cosmos mirrored the glory of its creator in ways words can scarcely convey,” said Wilmore. “Even as I ventured beyond Earth’s limits, I remained attuned to the beauty and significance of the world below, recognising the same intricate design evident among the stars is also woven into the fabric of life at home.”

NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts (from top) Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station’s Harmony module and the Starliner spacecraft. (Image Credits: NASA)

Barry Wilmore, a Tennessee native, holds degrees in electrical engineering and aviation systems. He is a decorated US Navy captain, experienced in flying tactical aircraft from four aircraft carriers in both peacetime and combat. After graduating from the US Naval Test Pilot School, he served as a test pilot and was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2000.

During his time with NASA, he flew on three missions to the International Space Station aboard the Atlantis, Soyuz, and Starliner, and returned to Earth via SpaceX Dragon. He also performed five spacewalks, spending a total of 32 hours outside the ISS.

In June 2024, Wilmore launched on Boeing’s Starliner for its first crewed flight test, reaching the ISS on June 6. However, the weeklong trip turned into a stay of more than nine months because of Boeing's malfunctioning Starliner, due to which NASA deemed it unsafe for the return journey. The Starliner came back empty, leaving Wilmore and Williams at the ISS. Both astronauts joined the crew at the orbiting laboratory and conducted numerous scientific experiments, performed maintenance tasks, and participated in spacewalks.

During the mission, Wilmore conducted a spacewalk to remove an antenna assembly and collected samples from the Destiny lab and Quest airlock for analysis.

Wilmore and Williams came back to Earth with the Crew-9 team in March 2025. To bring the two stranded astronauts back, the Crew-9 team included only two members—NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexandr Gorbunov—and arrived at the ISS with two empty seats.

The mission highlighted the resilience and adaptability of the NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore.