Nala Chef: This AI-Powered Multi-Cuisine Robotic Chef Can Cook Any Dish With Precision

The Nala Chef, a fully automated multi-cuisine robotic chef made by Nala Robotics, was showcased at the Gollapudi Expo in Vijayawada during Dussehra. The machine cook amazed visitors with its efficiency, with people queuing up on a large scale to taste the dishes it prepared. The robot can store any recipe in the world and serve it with the same taste every time, while strictly maintaining hygiene standards.

Vijayawada: Cooking has always been considered an art best done by hand. However, in modern times, the kitchen is witnessing a technological revolution from smart chimneys and cooktops that oversee the cooking process to automated robotic chefs that are emerging as masters of the culinary world. Using artificial intelligence (AI), robots can now cook any dish with precision, ranging from Telugu specialities to Northern Indian and Chinese cuisine.

Usually, while restaurants are equipped to prepare food in around 10 minutes, it can sometimes take up to half an hour. However, Nala Chef—aimed at fast food chains and culinary establishments—informs in advance exactly how long it will take to cook a certain dish, and it completes it on time. One of the key features is its ability to cook two or three dishes simultaneously.

“If a human cook adds a little extra salt, pepper, or oil, the taste can change. However, with Nala Chef, the flavour is perfect every time," Nala Robotics Engineer Keshav says. “It also prevents wastage of onions, tomatoes, and other ingredients.”

With AI technology, the robot can perform all the tasks a master chef does. “There’s a separate module for every type of cuisine, Chinese, Indian, Mexican, American, but Nala Chef is unique because it handles all of them,” Operational Engineer Ravi Kumar explains. “Currently, it can make 100 types of dishes, and if a customer specifies their preferred taste, it adjusts accordingly.”

"From southern cuisine to Chinese, the system ensures regional flavours are maintained perfectly," Kumar adds. “It was designed to provide delicious food to everyone, and its sections are understandable even for a common person."

Anil Sunkara of Nala Robotics says, “Restaurants and hotel managers will greatly benefit from Nala Chef. They can serve their dishes without relying on chefs and still earn good revenue. Its dishes are being well-received even internationally.”

Emphasising the Nala Chef's efficiency and capabilities, Sunkara says that Nala Chef sets new benchmarks for smart kitchens and cloud kitchens by combining AI, robotics, and culinary artistry. “If the government encourages this innovation, we can expand Nala Chef manufacturing to more areas,” he adds.