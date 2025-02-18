ETV Bharat / technology

MY2025 Renault Kiger And Triber Introduced With New Updates: Check Prices, Features, And More

Hyderabad: Renault has launched the new MY2025 Kiger and Triber models, featuring minor cosmetic and feature updates. These new models arrive ahead of the next-generation Renault Kiger and Triber, expected to launch in the second half of 2025.

MY2025 Renault Kiger and Triber: Updated Prices

The latest update covers four variants of the MY2025 Renault Kiger-- RXE, RXL, RXT(O), and RXZ turbo. The entry-level Kiger, RXE, is available at a starting price of Rs 6,09,995 (ex-showroom), making it slightly costlier compared to the previous prices, which ranged from Rs 5,99,990 to Rs 10,99,990 (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. The top-end variant of the MY2025 Kiger, the RXZ turbo-CVT, is available at Rs 10,99,995 (ex-showroom).

The MY2025 Renault Triber RXE variant starts at Rs 6,09,995 (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the top-end variant -- MY2025 Renault Triber RXZ AMT -- is priced at Rs 8,74,995 (ex-showroom). The MY2025 Renault Triber is costlier than the MY2024 stock, which started from Rs 5,99,500 to Rs 8,74,500 (ex-showroom).