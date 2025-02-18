ETV Bharat / technology

MY2025 Renault Kiger And Triber Introduced With New Updates: Check Prices, Features, And More

Renault has introduced new cosmetic and feature updates for the MY2025 Kiger and Triber models.

MY2025 Renault Kiger And Triber Introduced With New Updates: Check Updated Prices, Features, And More
MY2025 Renault Kiger and Triber models introduced with new cosmetic and feature updates. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Renault)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 1:04 PM IST

Hyderabad: Renault has launched the new MY2025 Kiger and Triber models, featuring minor cosmetic and feature updates. These new models arrive ahead of the next-generation Renault Kiger and Triber, expected to launch in the second half of 2025.

MY2025 Renault Kiger and Triber: Updated Prices

The latest update covers four variants of the MY2025 Renault Kiger-- RXE, RXL, RXT(O), and RXZ turbo. The entry-level Kiger, RXE, is available at a starting price of Rs 6,09,995 (ex-showroom), making it slightly costlier compared to the previous prices, which ranged from Rs 5,99,990 to Rs 10,99,990 (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. The top-end variant of the MY2025 Kiger, the RXZ turbo-CVT, is available at Rs 10,99,995 (ex-showroom).

The MY2025 Renault Triber RXE variant starts at Rs 6,09,995 (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the top-end variant -- MY2025 Renault Triber RXZ AMT -- is priced at Rs 8,74,995 (ex-showroom). The MY2025 Renault Triber is costlier than the MY2024 stock, which started from Rs 5,99,500 to Rs 8,74,500 (ex-showroom).

MY2025 Renault Kiger and Triber: Key Updates

Both vehicles come with four power windows and a central locking system as standard features across all variants. Mechanically, now both vehicles possess E-20-compliant powertrains.

The Renault Kiger RXL trim now offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering-mounted controls, and a rear-view camera. The RXT trim now comes with flex wheels. Meanwhile, the top-end RXZ turbo variant sports a smart access card with a remote engine start as a new feature.

The Renault Triber RXL trim now features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear-view camera, and rear speakers. The MY2025 Triber RXT variant now features 15-inch flex wheels.

MY2025 Renault Kiger and Triber: Revised Price List
Vehicle NameTransmission TypeVariantsRevised Price (INR)
Kiger Energy MTRXERs 6,09,995
RXLRs 6,84,995
RXT+Rs 7,99,995
RXZ Rs 8,79,995
Energy AMTRXLRs 7,34,995
RXT+Rs 8,49,995
Turbo MTRXZRs 9,99,995
RXT+Rs 9,99,995
Turbo CVTRXZRs 10,99,995
Triber MT RXERs 6,09,995
RXLRs 6,99,995
RXTRs 7,70,995
RXZRs 8,22,995
AMTRXZRs 8,74,995

