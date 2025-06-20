ETV Bharat / technology

MY2025 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Launched In India: Cruisers To Tourers, Full Price List

Harley-Davidson has announced the price list for the 2025 iteration of its entire motorcycle lineup in India.

From Cruisers To Touring Motorcycles: Here's the Price Of MY2025 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Launched In India
The Harley Davidson Street Bob has been reintroduced in India. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Harley Davidson)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 20, 2025 at 6:15 PM IST

Hyderabad: Harley-Davidson, the American motorcycle brand, has officially announced the price and availability of the 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycle lineup in India. The new range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles includes a mix of cruiser and touring bikes that highlights both performance upgrades and fresh design cues. Interested buyers can book the new range of motorcycles from the nearest Harley-Davidson dealerships nationwide.

2025 Harley-Davidson: Touring range updated

The 2025 lineup now comes with two new additions under the company’s Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) segment, the CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide. Both motorcycles are limited-production models that come with revised design elements and updated technology. These motorcycles are aimed at offering enhanced performance and touring comfort. Notably, the pricing of the motorcycles will be announced after their official launch.

2025 Harley-Davidson: Street Bob returns, Fat Bob discontinued

In the cruiser section, Harley-Davidson brought back the Street Bob to India. The relaunched motorcycle now features the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine, mid-mounted foot controls, and mini-ape handlebars. On the other hand, the American motorcycle company decided to discontinue the Fat Bob model from the Indian market.

2025 Harley-Davidson: Full price list

Here is the full list of 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

2025 Harley-Davidson: Full Price List
Model Price (ex-showroom) INR
Harley-Davidson X440 Rs 2,39,500
Harley-Davidson Nightster Rs 13,51,000
Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Rs 14,29,000
Harley-Davidson Sportster SRs 16,70,000
Harley-Davidson Heritage ClassicRs 23,85,000
Harley-Davidson Fatboy Rs 25,90,000
Harley-Davidson Pan America Special Rs 25,10,000
Harley-Davidson Breakout Rs 37,19,000
Harley-Davidson Street GlideRs 39,29,999
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Rs 42,30,000

The prices of the Street Bob and CVO models will be announced once they are officially launched in India.

Hero Motocorp and Harley-Davidson officially commenced their partnership in India in October 2020. This partnership continues to mix the local reach of Hero with Harley’s global brand appeal. The Harley-Davidson X440, which was launched in July 2023, continues to attract new riders into the Harley-Davidson brand, while the premium models are aimed at serving long-time enthusiasts and touring veterans.

