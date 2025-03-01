MWC 2025: Tecno Showcases Super Thin Spark Slim Concept Phone, AI Glasses Ahead Of Trade Show

Hyderabad: Tecno is all set to showcase the Tecno Spark Slim concept phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The event is scheduled to take place in Barcelona next week, between March 3 and March 6, 2025. The company claims the Tecno Spark Slim concept phone to be the world's thinnest smartphone, which boasts a thickness profile of 5.75mm and also packs a 5,200mAh battery. Moreover, the concept phone will have a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor.

Tecno, via a press release, announced the upcoming unveiling of the Spark Slim concept phone at the MWC next week. The concept phone will be put on display at Tecno's booth. Ahead of the showcase, Tecno also revealed the Tecno AI Glasses and Tecno AI Glasses Pro. The new wearables are claimed to be as light as sunglasses and offer support for AI-powered features, with the Pro model offering an augmented reality (AR) display as well.

Tecno Spark Slim: Specifications

The Tecno Spark Slim concept phone is confirmed to feature a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to deliver a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The concept phone will feature a dual-camera setup, which includes a 50MP main rear camera and a 50MP secondary sensor. The phone will feature a 13MP front-facing camera as well.

Tecno Spark Slim Concept Phone (Image Credit: Tecno)

Tecno has not yet revealed the details of the chipset, but it has been confirmed that the device will run on an octa-core CPU. The concept phone will pack in a 5,200mAh battery, which will support 45W fast charging. The Spark Slim's battery will be 4.04mm thick. Notably, the smartphone is crafted from fully recycled aluminium, which is combined using the die-casting process. The phone's body features a stainless steel frame.

Since the Spark Slim is only a concept smartphone, the company will not be revealing the price and availability of the device. The company will, however, reveal more details about the device during the showcase at the MWC 2025.

Tecno AI Glasses: Specifications

Tecno's new wearables are built using light composite materials and an aluminium alloy, featuring Aviator Style and Eyebrow Frame options. According to the company, these glasses weigh as much as any normal pair of sunglasses. Tecno AI Glasses and Tecno AI Glasses Pro resemble a pair of spectacles and offer support for several AI features like summarising, translating notes, or recognising objects. The Pro model features a built-in camera and comes equipped with an AR display, allowing users to see a live view of navigation instructions.

Tecno AI Glasses and AI Glasses Pro (Image Credit: Tecno via GSMArena)

Additionally, these wearables will be equipped with Tecno Ella, a voice assistant that can be summoned using a voice command or when the user places a finger on the temple of the glasses. Just like the Tecno Spark Slim, the company will be showcasing the AI Glasses and AI Glasses Pro at the MWC 2025 in Barcelona.