MWC 2025: Samsung Previews Project Moohan XR Headset, Galaxy S25 Edge Super Slim Smartphone

MWC 2025: Samsung showcased its first-ever Android extended reality (XR) headset--Project Moohan--at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The device debuted with the Android XR platform in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm.

Samsung first announced the headset in December 2024, confirming its entry into the spatial computing space along with Google and competing against the likes of Apple's Vision Pro and Meta's Quest series. The render of the headset released last year turned into an actual device and was showcased at the MWC.

Moohan in Korean means infinity. Project Moohan is the code name of the extended reality (XR) headset, which is expected to include virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR). It will run on the newly built Android XR but also support the Galaxy ecosystem.

In picture: Samsung's XR headset Project Moohan (Samsung)

Another highlight from Samsung at the trade show in Barcelona is the Galaxy S25 Edge, which made its way to the spotlight once again, following its unveiling at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 in January. The Galaxy S25 Edge is the slimmest Galaxy S series smartphone yet, which is expected to measure somewhere around 5.85mm.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is an ultra-thin smartphone, which just barely fits the USB Type-C port at the bottom. The device is shown to feature a flat-frame design with a frosted glass back panel. Unlike the rest of the Galaxy S25 series which features individual camera sensors stacked on the back of the smartphones, the Galaxy S25 Edge features a redesigned rear camera module, with dual sensors stacked on an elevated vertical section.

The phone is expected to feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 primary camera sensor, similar to the one used on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The secondary camera on the back could be an ultrawide sensor, skipping the telephoto lens. Considering the device is super slim, the battery capacity is expected to take a hit with several reports suggesting the device to carry only a 3,900mAh battery. With the trade-off, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be one of the lightest smartphones, weighing somewhere around 165 grams.

In picture: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Samsung)

At the Samsung booth, MWC attendees also witnessed the newly launched Galaxy A56 5G and the Galaxy A36 5G models, both featuring the first comprehensive mobile AI exclusively available on Galaxy A series devices. The South Korean giant also demonstrated Galaxy AI capabilities of the Galaxy S25 series at the MWC in addition to a showcase of the AI-powered innovations in mobile, health, home, and networks.