MWC 2025: Realme Fixes DSLR Lenses On A Smartphone, Presents Interchangeable Lens Concept

Hyderabad: Realme announced a new interchangeable lens concept at the Mobile World Congress 2025. The new concept camera technology is in its prototype stage. It enables users to mount DSLR (Digital Single-Lens Reflex) lenses directly onto their smartphones, allowing users to capture high-quality professional-level images using their handsets, Realme said. The Chinese company also showcased a couple of new AI imaging features that could soon be introduced to Realme's handsets.

Interchangeable Lens Concept

The interchangeable lens concept is currently a prototype and is not mass-produced. It features a 1-inch customised Sony sensor, which can be paired with a proprietary lens mount system. The mount system can be attached to a compatible smartphone's camera module. Once the mounting process is done, the in-built software will allow the mounted lens to be used as the primary camera.

At MWC 2025, Realme showcased two lenses for the interchangeable lens concept, including a 73mm portrait lens and a 234mm telephoto lens. These lenses will let users capture a wide variety of photos, including professional bokeh shots and 10x lossless zoom. The company says that it will display the prototype at the ongoing MWC 2025 as its commitment to solving industry challenges, such as sensor size and digital zoom limitations.

New AI Imaging features

Apart from the new camera technology, Realme also showcased two new AI imaging features that focus on making photo and video editing seamless.

The first one is named AI Voice-based Retoucher, which allows users to edit photos via voice-based commands. For instance, if a user says, "Remove background" or "Change the colour of the tree", the AI feature will analyse the voice prompt and display the output without the need to touch the screen.

The second AI feature is named 'AI Video Eraser', and it allows a user to remove unwanted objects and people from videos with a single tap. This AI feature is expected to save time by eliminating the need to do frame-based editing. Notably, Realme has not confirmed when it plans to roll out these AI features.