MWC 2025: Qualcomm Announces Dragonwing Sub-Brand, FWA Gen 4 Chip, X85 5G Modem-RF, More

MWC 2025: Qualcomm on Monday made a series of announcements at the ongoing Mobile World (MWC) in Barcelona, including a new sub-brand Dragonwing for enterprise solutions while the Snapdragon continues to focus on end-consumer products. The company launched the Dragonwing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Gen 4 Elite platform and Qualcomm X85 5G Modem in addition to other innovations in connectivity and AI at the trade show.

The Dragonwing FWA4 is equipped with the Qualcomm X85 5G modem, which is claimed to offer a peak download speed of 12.5 Gbps, tri-band Wi-Fi i7, and 14km mmWave 5G connectivity. The platform comes equipped with a quad-core processor and a Hexagon NPU coprocessor that offers up to 40 TOPS performance. Qualcomm says that the new X85 5G Modem-RF will also be available on upcoming Android smartphones.

Qualcomm also teased on-device agentic AI experiences on smartphones, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The company showcased autonomous interactions with services like music playback, map navigation, weather, SMS responses, and cross-app functionalities.

Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite Features

The newly announced Dragonwing FWA4 is the world's first 5G-advanced Fixed Wireless Access platform, featuring on-device AI-enhanced traffic classification. It is equipped with a quad-core processor with dedicated network acceleration, a Hexagon NPU that can deliver up to 40 TOPS AI processing, and paired with the new Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF to deliver peak 5G download speeds of over 12.5 Gbps.

Dragonwing at a glance (Qualcomm)

Qualcomm says that the Dragonwing FWA4 has a mmWave 5G network range of 14km and can support 10 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity along with tri-band Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. Smartphones with the new platform will offer 5G Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) support. The Dragonwing also features non-terrestrial network (NTN) support, enabling satellite connectivity on compatible devices. The platform is equipped with an 8Rx/ 6Rx antenna setup, designed to improve network coverage.

Qualcomm X85 Modem-RF Features

The newly announced Qualcomm X85 Modem-RF is the first from the company to support a bandwidth of 400MHz. In addition to sub-6GHz 5G networks, the modem also supports 5G mmWave via a Qualcomm QTM565 module. The modem, equipped with a converged mmWave-Sub6 transceiver, supports 5G, 4G LTE, and satellite connectivity on compatible devices. It supports Turbo DSDA (Dual SIM Dual Active) in 3CC + 1CC configuration. It claims to provide the fastest uploads with the first 3.7 Gbps 4-layer UL carrier aggregation.

Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF at a glance (Qualcomm)

The Qualcomm X85 Modem-RF enables network selection that relies on on-device machine learning. The company says that the technology on the Snapdragon X85 Modem-RF could also be used on PCs, wireless access points, vehicles, and extended reality (XR) devices.