ETV Bharat / technology

MWC 2025: Solar-Powered PC To Foldable Laptop And AI Stick, Lenovo Showcases A Pool Of New Devices

Hyderabad: Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 is one of the biggest events in the tech industry. Every year, tech companies around the globe showcase their special and innovative products. Lenovo is presenting a complete portfolio of innovative laptops and other products at this year's MWC 2025 event held in Barcelona, Spain. Let's look into the array of products the Chinese tech company has showcased for us.

Yoga Solar PC Concept (POC) - Solar-Powered PC

The most special product launched by Lenovo at the MWC 2025 is the Yoga Solar PC Concept. The Chinese tech company introduced this PC for those users "who turn any space-- indoors or outdoors-- into a productive workspace." One can take the PC to a park, beside the road, or inside a metro station easily as the PC is very lightweight. It weighs only 1.22 kg and is only 15mm thick.

The Yoga Solar PC Concept allows a user to work seamlessly without the need to worry about a power source as it runs on solar energy. A user just has to place the PC under the Sun for 20 minutes, which is enough to power it up and provide a video playback of one hour. The Concept PC features a solar panel that can convert more than 24 per cent of the solar energy efficiently.

Yoga Solar PC Kit for Yoga (POC)

The Yoga Solar PC Kit for Yoga is a solar power kit that converts sunlight into electric power, enabling users to charge their devices by attaching it to their bag or tent under sunlight. This solar kit is ideal for those who work off the grid and outdoors.

Other Yoga Laptops

Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition: The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition is a 16-inch laptop that is specially designed for creators who want high performance and precision. The laptop features an Intel Core Ultra processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU for graphics, advanced AI capabilities, and an excellent display (based on the specs sheet). The laptop includes a 3.2K resolution OLED screen, which claims to show realistic colours to the user, making it apt for creators.

Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition: The Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition is a laptop for creators who want performance and AI features for better functionality. The laptop comes with a 14.5-inch 3K OLED screen and runs on an Intel Core Ultra 9 chipset, which is paired with 32GB of RAM. The company says that the laptop comes with Lenovo X Power that adapts to user-specific needs, delivers seamless performance, and has quiet cooling by managing CPU and RAM loads.

Yoga Pro 7: The Lenovo Pro 7 comes with a 14-inch 3K OLED display and runs on an AMD Ryzen AI chipset, which enables creators to showcase their artwork with better colour and sharpness. The laptop is suitable for high-performance tasks.

Yoga Slim 7: Lenovo introduced the Yoga Slim 7 at the MWC 2025. The laptop sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display. The device runs on an AMD Ryzen AI chipset. Lenovo claims the laptop has a battery life of up to 22.5 hours.

Yoga 7 2-in-1: The two-in-one laptop, Lenovo Yoga 7, comes in two screen sizes. The laptop features a 360-degree design that enables the laptop to be used as a tablet, a tent, or a laptop. Furthermore, the Yoga 7 is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI chipset with 50 TOPS NPU integrated into the processor. Moreover, the company claims that the AMD Ryzen AI processor and the graphics in the laptop provide a great user experience.